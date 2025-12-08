Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες - Πότε η απονομή

Το μεσημέρι της Δευτέρας, 8 Δεκεμβρίου, ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν στις 08:15 (τοπική ώρα), δηλασή στις 15:15 (ώρα Ελλάδας). Παρουσιαστές φέτος ήταν οι Marlon Wayans και Skye P. Marshall.

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Δράμα)

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική - Ταινία

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

Adolescence - Netflix

All Her Fault - Peacock

The Beast in Me - Netflix

Black Mirror - Netflix

Dying for Sex - FX on Hulu

The Girlfriend - Prime Video

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Ταινία

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι - Ταινία

Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash | Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters | Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied To You - Sinners | Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz

The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams - Train Dreams | Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Τηλεόραση

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία

It Was Just An Accident - France

No Other Choice - South Korea

The Secret Agent - Brazil

Sentimental Value - Norway

Sirāt - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Καλύτερη Β' Γυναικεία Ηθοποιός – Τηλεόραση

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Καλύτερο Σενάριο - Ταινία

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrel - Hamnet

Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία)

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μίνι Σειρά, Τηλεοπτική Ταινία)

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The ED Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός – Τηλεόραση (Δράμα)

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μίνι Σειρά, Τηλεοπτική Ταινία)

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright RIver

Sarah Snook - All her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Καλύτερη Β' Γυναικεία Ηθοποιός - Ταινία

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης - Ταινία

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

The Diplomat - Netflix

The Pitt - HBO Max

Pluribus - Apple TV

Severance - Apple TV

Slow Horses Apple TV

The White Lotus - HBO Max

Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Κινηματογραφική Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Καλύτερη Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Bear - FX on Hulu

Hacks - HBO Max

Nobody Wants This - Netflix

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

The Studio - Apple TV

Καλύτερο κινηματογραφικό box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Καλύτερο podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Καλύτερη ερμηνεία σε stand-up comedy στην τηλεόραση

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Δράμα)

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Δράμα)

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Καλύτερη Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Καλύτερη Ταινία (Δράμα)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Values

Sinners

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Πότε η απονομή

Η 83η ετήσια απονομή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες έχει προγραμματιστεί να πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 11 Ιανουαρίου, στις 8 μ.μ. (τοπική ώρα).

Επίσης, όπως ανακοινώθηκε, επιστρέφει η παρουσιάστρια Νίκι Γκλέιζερ, η οποία έλαβε θετικές κριτικές ως παρουσιάστρια στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025.

Η τελετή πραγματοποιείται συχνά το πρώτο Σαββατοκύριακο του Ιανουαρίου αλλά θα μεταφερθεί στο δεύτερο Σαββατοκύριακο του Ιανουαρίου το 2026.

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 θα μεταδοθούν ξανά ζωντανά από το CBS καθώς και από το Paramount+ στις ΗΠΑ.

Σημειώνεται πως η Έλεν Μίρεν θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award σε ειδική εκπομπή που θα προβληθεί στις 8 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ θα λάβει το Carol Burnett Award.

