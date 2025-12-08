Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες - Πότε η απονομή

Το μεσημέρι της Δευτέρας, 8 Δεκεμβρίου, ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026.
Οι υποψηφιότητες για Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν στις 08:15 (τοπική ώρα), δηλασή στις 15:15 (ώρα Ελλάδας). Παρουσιαστές φέτος ήταν οι Marlon Wayans και Skye P. Marshall.
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Οι υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Δράμα)
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική - Ταινία
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
Adolescence - Netflix
All Her Fault - Peacock
The Beast in Me - Netflix
Black Mirror - Netflix
Dying for Sex - FX on Hulu
The Girlfriend - Prime Video
Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Ταινία
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι - Ταινία
Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash | Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters | Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
I Lied To You - Sinners | Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz
The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz
Train Dreams - Train Dreams | Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Τηλεόραση
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία
It Was Just An Accident - France
No Other Choice - South Korea
The Secret Agent - Brazil
Sentimental Value - Norway
Sirāt - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Καλύτερη Β' Γυναικεία Ηθοποιός – Τηλεόραση
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Καλύτερο Σενάριο - Ταινία
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrel - Hamnet
Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία)
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μίνι Σειρά, Τηλεοπτική Ταινία)
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The ED Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός – Τηλεόραση (Δράμα)
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Τηλεόραση (Μίνι Σειρά, Τηλεοπτική Ταινία)
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright RIver
Sarah Snook - All her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Καλύτερη Β' Γυναικεία Ηθοποιός - Ταινία
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης - Ταινία
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
The Diplomat - Netflix
The Pitt - HBO Max
Pluribus - Apple TV
Severance - Apple TV
Slow Horses Apple TV
The White Lotus - HBO Max
Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Κινηματογραφική Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ, Κωμωδία)
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Καλύτερη Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμική Σειρά
Abbott Elementary - ABC
The Bear - FX on Hulu
Hacks - HBO Max
Nobody Wants This - Netflix
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
The Studio - Apple TV
Καλύτερο κινηματογραφικό box office
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Καλύτερο podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Καλύτερη ερμηνεία σε stand-up comedy στην τηλεόραση
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Καλύτερος Άνδρας Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Δράμα)
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Καλύτερη Γυναίκα Ηθοποιός - Ταινία (Δράμα)
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Καλύτερη Ταινία (Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Καλύτερη Ταινία (Δράμα)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Values
Sinners
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Πότε η απονομή
Η 83η ετήσια απονομή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες έχει προγραμματιστεί να πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 11 Ιανουαρίου, στις 8 μ.μ. (τοπική ώρα).
Επίσης, όπως ανακοινώθηκε, επιστρέφει η παρουσιάστρια Νίκι Γκλέιζερ, η οποία έλαβε θετικές κριτικές ως παρουσιάστρια στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025.
Η τελετή πραγματοποιείται συχνά το πρώτο Σαββατοκύριακο του Ιανουαρίου αλλά θα μεταφερθεί στο δεύτερο Σαββατοκύριακο του Ιανουαρίου το 2026.
Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 θα μεταδοθούν ξανά ζωντανά από το CBS καθώς και από το Paramount+ στις ΗΠΑ.
Σημειώνεται πως η Έλεν Μίρεν θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award σε ειδική εκπομπή που θα προβληθεί στις 8 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ θα λάβει το Carol Burnett Award.
Με πληροφορίες από BBC