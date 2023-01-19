BAFTA 2023: Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες- 21 για παραγωγές του Netflix

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία BAFTA με την ταινία «All Quiet on the Western Front» να ηγείται της κούρσας των βραβείων με 14 υποψηφιότητες.
Το Netflix είναι στην πρώτη θέση με 21 παραγωγές του να διεκδικούν κάποιο από τα βραβεία. Εκτός από το «All Quiet on the Western Front», τρία βραβεία διεκδικεί το «Pinocchio» του Guillermo del Toro και από ένα τα «Blonde», «The Swimmers», «The Good Nurse» και «The Wonder».
Οικοδεσπότες της φετινής βραδιάς των 76ων BAFTA θα είναι οι Richard E. Grant και Alison Hammond ενώ η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου.
Η διοίκηση των βραβείων πριν από λίγες ημέρες ανακοίνωσε και τοις υποψηφιότητες για το «EE Rising Star Award», το μόνο βραβείο που επιλέγεται από το κοινό. Η ψηφοφορία έχει ήδη ανοίξει.
Σε ό,τι αφορά στα υπόλοιπα βραβεία, το «All Quiet on the Western Front» ηγείται της κούρσας με 14 υποψηφιότητες ενώ ακολουθεί το «The Banshees Of Inisherin» με 10.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα έχει ως εξής:
Καλύτερη ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο για Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy
Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Καλύτερος/η σκηνοθέτης/τρια
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Α' γυναικείος ρόλος
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Α' ανδρικός ρόλος
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Β' γυναικείος ρόλος
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Β' ανδρικός ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Καλύτερο casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη παραγωγή
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Καλύτερα κοστούμια
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Καλύτερο makeup & μαλλιά
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Καλύτερος ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (ανερχόμενο αστέρι)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim.
Με πληροφoρiες του Guardian
