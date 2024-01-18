BAFTA: 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» του Λάνθιμου- Έκπληξη με το «Barbie»

Το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου σάρωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία BAFTA 2024, αλλά έκπληξη προκάλεσε ο αριθμός των βραβείων που διεκδικεί η ταινία «Barbie» της Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ.
Το «Poor Things» διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία BAFTA, μεταξύ των οποίων εκείνα της καλύτερης ταινίας και του πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου, με την Έμα Στόουν, όμως ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος δεν είναι υποψήφιος στην κατηγορία καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας.
Το «Oppenheimer» απέσπασε τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες- συνολικά 13- μεταξύ των οποίων στις κατηγορίες καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, πρώτου ανδρικού ρόλου με τον Κίλιαν Μέρφι, όπως και δεύτερου γυναικείου και ανδρικού ρόλου με τους Έμιλι Μπλαντ και Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ.
Από την άλλη, το «Barbie» απέσπασε μόλις πέντε υποψηφιότητες. Η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι και ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ διεκδικούν βραβείο, αλλά όχι η σκηνοθέτις Γκρέτα Γκέργκουιγκ, ενώ το «Barbie» δεν είναι υποψήφιο για το BAFTA καλύτερης ταινίας.
Το «Killers of the Flower Moon» διεκδικεί 9 βραβεία, όμως ο Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε δεν είναι ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους στην κατηγορία για καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία, ούτε η Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν- που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα- διεκδικεί BAFTA για την ερμηνεία της.
Υποψήφιο σε εννέα κατηγορίες είναι και το «The Zone of Interest», ενώ οι ταινίες «The Holdovers» και «Maestro» διεκδικούν επτά βραβεία, μεταξύ των οποίων και εκείνο της καλύτερης ταινίας.
Τα βραβεία BAFTA 2024 θα απονεμηθούν στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου, στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου και ο Ντέιβιντ Τέναντ θα είναι ο οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς.
BAFTA 2024: Οι υποψήφιοι σε κάθε κατηγορία
Καλύτερη ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο βρετανικό φιλμ
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο Βρετανού σεναριογράφου, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγού
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (σκηνοθέτις), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Alex Fry (παραγωγός)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (σκηνοθέτης)
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις, παραγωγός), Shirley O’Connor (παραγωγός), Medb Riordan (παραγωγός)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (σεναριογράφος, σκηνοθέτις)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (σκηνοθέτις)
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Α γυναικείος ρόλος
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Α ανδρικός ρόλος
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Β γυναικείος ρόλος
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Β ανδρικός ρόλος
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Καλύτερο καστ
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερα κοστούμια
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερος ήχος
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Ανερχόμενος αστέρας
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde