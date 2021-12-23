Ο Μπιλ Γκέιτς δήλωσε ότι σκοπεύει να ακυρώσει τα περισσότερα από τα σχέδια διακοπών του, καθώς την ώρα που όλοι θεωρούσαμε ότι η ζωή επιστρέφει σε φυσιολογικά επίπεδα, όλα δείχνουν ότι «μπαίνουμε στη χειρότερη φάση της πανδημίας».

«Η μετάλλαξη Όμικρον θα χτυπήσει την πόρτα όλων μας. Οι στενοί μου φίλοι το έχουν τώρα και έχω ακυρώσει τα περισσότερα σχέδια των διακοπών μου», έγραψε σε μια σειρά από tweets, προσθέτοντας ότι η μετάλλαξη Όμικρον εξαπλώνεται ταχύτερα από οποιονδήποτε άλλο ιό στην ιστορία.

«Το μεγάλο άγνωστο είναι πόσο άρρωστο σε κάνει η Όμικρον. Πρέπει να το λάβουμε σοβαρά υπόψη μέχρι να μάθουμε περισσότερα για αυτό. Ακόμα και αν η σοβαρότητά της σε σχέση με τη Δέλτα είναι πολύ λιγότερη, θα είναι το χειρότερο κύμα που έχουμε δει μέχρι σήμερα, επειδή είναι τόσο μολυσματική η μετάλλαξη», προσθέτει.

Και καταλήγει: «Αν υπάρχουν καλά νέα εδώ είναι ότι η Όμικρον κινείται τόσο γρήγορα που μόλις γίνει κυρίαρχη σε μια χώρα, το κύμα εκεί θα διαρκέσει λιγότερο από τρεις μήνες. Αυτοί οι λίγοι μήνες μπορεί να είναι κακοί, αλλά εξακολουθώ να πιστεύω ότι αν κάνουμε τα σωστά βήματα, η πανδημία μπορεί να τελειώσει το 2022. Ξέρω ότι είναι απογοητευτικό να μπαίνουμε σε μια άλλη περίοδο διακοπών με τον COVID να πλανάται από πάνω μας. Αλλά δεν θα είναι έτσι για πάντα. Κάποτε η πανδημία θα τελειώσει και όσο καλύτερα φροντίζουμε ο ένας τον άλλον, τόσο πιο γρήγορα θα έρθει αυτή η ώρα».

