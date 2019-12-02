H Lil Bub, μια από τις διασημότερες γάτες του Instagram, πέθανε, όπως ανακοίνωσε με μια συγκινητική ανάρτηση ο ιδιοκτήτης της.
Η γάτα που έγινε γνωστή για τα γουρλωτά πράσινα μάτια της και τη γλώσσα της που έχασκε κρεμασμένη από το σαγόνι της, πέθανε το Σάββατο στον ύπνο της. Είχε 2,3 εκατ. ακολούθους και είχε πετύχει να είναι διάσημη εδώ και τουλάχιστον 8 χρόνια χάρη στην εμφάνισή της.
Τη Δευτέρα, ο ιδιοκτήτης της Lil Bub, Mike Bridavsky, μοιράστηκε τα θλιβερά νέα στο Instagram, παραθέτοντας την πρώτη και τελευταία φωτογραφία που τράβηξε μαζί της.
Η Lil Bub γεννήθηκε τον Ιούνιο του 2011 Σύμφωνα με τον Bridavsky, το τελευταίο διάστημα αντιμετώπιζε ένα σοβαρό πρόβλημα μόλυνσης στα οστά.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
«Είναι αδύνατο να μιλήσουμε για το μεγάλο αποτέλεσμα που είχε η BUB στη ζωή μου, αλλά και στη ζωή χιλιάδων άστεγων κατοικίδιων ζώων και στις ζωές όσων την φρόντισαν και την αγάπησαν σαν να ήταν δική τους», είπε ο Bridavsky.
«Η Bub έφερε τεράστια διαφορά στον κόσμο της καλής διαβίωσης των ζώων και στη ζωή εκατομμυρίων ανθρώπων σε όλο τον κόσμο. Ξεκίνησε το πρώτο εθνικό ταμείο για κατοικίδια με ειδικές ανάγκες, έγινε αντικείμενο πρωτοποριακής γενετικής και βιολογικής έρευνας, βοήθησε να συγκεντρωθούν πάνω από 700.000 δολάρια για τα ζώα που έχουν ανάγκη και να εξαπλωθεί ένα μήνυμα αποφασιστικότητας, θετικότητας και επιμονής στους ανθρώπους σε όλο τον κόσμο», έγραψε ο Bridavsky.
Η Lil Bub ήταν μια γάτα που γεννήθηκε με αρκετές γενετικές ανωμαλίες και υιοθετήθηκε από τον μουσικό Mike Bridavsky ο οποίος αρχικά έβαλε φωτογραφίες της στο Tumblr το 2011 και γρήγορα το κατοικίδιο του έγινε διάσημο λόγω της περίεργης όψης της. Η Lil Bub πρωταγωνίστησε ως σύμβολο και σε μια διαφημιστική εκστρατεία PETA που προώθησε την υιοθεσία των ζώων με «ατέλειες» που κανείς δεν θα διάλεγε και αποτέλεσε έμπνευση για να βρουν σπίτι πολλά ζώα με προβλήματα που μέχρι τότε ήταν στα αζήτητα.
I posted a video a couple days ago of BUB walking towards her food. To me, as the person that cares for her day in and day out, this video shows how well she is doing after recovering from her bone infection, but I realize that to some people that don't see her every day it may seem sad or like she might not be doing so well. I am happy to see that so many of BUB's followers are concerned about her health and well-being, I also noticed that many of you are worried about her and think that she is not healthy or "looking very good". I understand that it can be a shock to see the lump on her face and how she walks if you don't see her everyday like we do. The truth is that she is walking happily (she doesn't know it looks funny), and walks this way all over the house throughout the day without a thought. And the lump doesn't hurt her (just a big bone left behind by a nasty bone infection), and most importantly her appetite is as strong as ever - she plows down 12 ounces of wet food every day. Since I have been with her nearly every day since she was just a little kitten, have been there for every pee, every poo, every sneeze, burp and drool, all hundred something vet visits, 6+ radiographs, three CT Scans, and a bone fracture, I am in tune with every tiny bone, lump, hair clump, and muscle in her body, I can say with full confidence that she is happy, healthy, and living the best life she knows - and her vets can too. I have been through more ups and downs with BUB than you can imagine, and I hope that everyone understands that no one in the universe cares more about her than I do. I have always been fully transparent about her health, and I will continue to be as she transitions into her senior years, which for her are much earlier than for a typical cat. Did you know that BUB had a life expectancy of 6 months? I adopted her with that in mind, and was prepared to care for her until that time came, but here we are 8 years later and and she's still truckin' around like she owns the planet. She is a force of nature and we all could learn a little about determination, perseverance and positivity from this 4 pound bundle of highly concentrated magic. #lilbub #goodjob