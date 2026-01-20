Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα πλήττει τη Γη: Άλλαξε χρώμα ο ουρανός - Κίνδυνος για δίκτυα και δορυφόρους

Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα άρχισε χθες Δευτέρα να πλήττει τη Γη.

Αυτή η ηλιακή καταιγίδα μπορεί να προκαλέσει προβλήματα σε δίκτυα ηλεκτροδότησης και στις λειτουργίες δορυφόρων, αλλά και εντυπωσιακό βόρειο σέλας σε περιοχές όπου τέτοια φαινόμενα είναι πολύ σπάνια, ανέφεραν οι αμερικανικές μετεωρολογικές αρχές.

Un spectacle à couper le souffle mais pas sans risque : dégradation des communications à haute fréquence, perturbations pour les satellites ou surcharges sur le réseau électrique

Η γεωμαγνητική καταιγίδα αυτή τοποθετείται στο επίπεδο 4 στην πεντάβαθμη κλίμακα, εξήγησε με βίντεο που δημοσιοποίησε ο ειδικός Σον Ντολ του αμερικανικού κέντρου προβλέψεων διαστημικών μετεωρολογικών συνθηκών (SWPC).

Αναμένεται να συνεχιστεί σήμερα, πάντως με μικρότερη ένταση, σύμφωνα με το κέντρο.

Αν και ο πλανήτης έζησε το 2024 γεωμαγνητική καταιγίδα επιπέδου 5, του μέγιστου στην κλίμακα, για πρώτη φορά έπειτα από 20 χρόνια, η τρέχουσα ηλιακή καταιγίδα είναι η πιο ισχυρή που έχει παρατηρηθεί «από το 2003», εξήγησε ο κ. Ντολ.

Τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, η λεγόμενη ηλιακή καταιγίδα «του Χάλογουιν» είχε βυθίσει τομείς της Σουηδίας στο σκοτάδι κι είχε προκαλέσει ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές στη Νότια Αφρική.

NORTHERN LIGHTS FROM SPACE: A stunning wave of auroras is lighting up the U.S. tonight — even reaching states as far south as Florida.



This solar storm is one of the most powerful we've seen in years.



From the ISS, astronauts captured a breathtaking view

Intensive και very dynamic "Protonen-Aurora", welche durch eine Kombination aus Protonen und hochenergetischen Elektronen hevorgerufen wird

From my phone holding it in hand! pic.twitter.com/jmQCItb82L — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 19, 2026

Ισπανία:

#Internacional En #España ya se alcanzan a percibir los efectos de la gran tormenta solar, con auroras boreales captadas desde Jaraiz de la Vera.

Γερμανία:

Germany



Back briefly in my homeland on the Baltic Sea.



A massive solar storm is hitting the Earth – and suddenly there are northern lights in the far north of Germany.

Such bright northern lights in mid-latitudes are rare and beautiful.

No photo can really capture it.



You… pic.twitter.com/kwBUJ1T4ry — Martin Henze (@GSKGermany) January 19, 2026

Αγγλία:

Green auroral rayed band from Wesham (Lancashire, UK) during the 19 Jan 2026 G4 geomagnetic storm, likely marking the equatorward boundary of the auroral oval.

Σκωτία:

AURORA



And so this happened tonight.



And fully visible to the naked eye too.



Incredible.#Aurora #Gourock #Scotland pic.twitter.com/vpRn3Yw1zr — Mr H (@StephenAHenry) January 19, 2026

Νορβηγία:

Φλόριντα:

Λευκορωσία:

powerful solar flare caused an extreme geomagnetic storm, and with it, bright auroras appeared over most of Belarus

Ρωσία:

Russia lights up as auroras sweep across the country — from Sochi to Kaliningrad and Perm



The glow was triggered by a powerful top-class solar flare



Footage from ru2ch pic.twitter.com/oFghoOMKAO — Victor vicktop55 commentary (@vick55top) January 20, 2026

Τι προκάλεσε αυτή την ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα

Τα φαινόμενα αυτής της έντασης είναι σπάνια και συνδέονται με την ηλιακή δραστηριότητα.

Η ηλιακή καταιγίδα σε εξέλιξη προκλήθηκε από «ισχυρή ηλιακή έκρηξη που έγινε χθες», σύμφωνα με τον κ. Ντολ.

Ηλιακά σωματίδια που εκτοξεύτηκαν προκαλούν διαταραχές στο μαγνητικό πεδίο της γης, με αποτέλεσμα κάποιες φορές φαινόμενα όπως η εμφάνιση βόρειου σέλαος, η επιδείνωση των επικοινωνιών υψηλών συχνοτήτων, η υπερφόρτωση των δικτύων ηλεκτροδότησης και οι ανωμαλίες στις λειτουργίες δορυφόρων.

Η καταιγίδα σε εξέλιξη ίσως προκαλέσει βόρειο σέλας σε περιοχές όπου δεν είναι διόλου συνηθισμένα τέτοια φαινόμενα. Μπορεί να παρατηρηθούν σε τομείς των ΗΠΑ, ως και στην Αλαμπάμα (νότια), σύμφωνα με τις αμερικανικές αρχές.