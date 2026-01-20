ΤECH & SCIENCE
Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα πλήττει τη Γη: Άλλαξε χρώμα ο ουρανός - Κίνδυνος για δίκτυα και δορυφόρους

Η τρέχουσα ηλιακή καταιγίδα είναι η πιο ισχυρή που έχει παρατηρηθεί «από το 2003»

Φωτ.: X
Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα άρχισε χθες Δευτέρα να πλήττει τη Γη.

Αυτή η ηλιακή καταιγίδα μπορεί να προκαλέσει προβλήματα σε δίκτυα ηλεκτροδότησης και στις λειτουργίες δορυφόρων, αλλά και εντυπωσιακό βόρειο σέλας σε περιοχές όπου τέτοια φαινόμενα είναι πολύ σπάνια, ανέφεραν οι αμερικανικές μετεωρολογικές αρχές.

Η γεωμαγνητική καταιγίδα αυτή τοποθετείται στο επίπεδο 4 στην πεντάβαθμη κλίμακα, εξήγησε με βίντεο που δημοσιοποίησε ο ειδικός Σον Ντολ του αμερικανικού κέντρου προβλέψεων διαστημικών μετεωρολογικών συνθηκών (SWPC).

Αναμένεται να συνεχιστεί σήμερα, πάντως με μικρότερη ένταση, σύμφωνα με το κέντρο.

Αν και ο πλανήτης έζησε το 2024 γεωμαγνητική καταιγίδα επιπέδου 5, του μέγιστου στην κλίμακα, για πρώτη φορά έπειτα από 20 χρόνια, η τρέχουσα ηλιακή καταιγίδα είναι η πιο ισχυρή που έχει παρατηρηθεί «από το 2003», εξήγησε ο κ. Ντολ.

Τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, η λεγόμενη ηλιακή καταιγίδα «του Χάλογουιν» είχε βυθίσει τομείς της Σουηδίας στο σκοτάδι κι είχε προκαλέσει ζημιές σε ενεργειακές υποδομές στη Νότια Αφρική.

Ισπανία:

Γερμανία:

Αγγλία:

Σκωτία:

Νορβηγία:

Φλόριντα:

Λευκορωσία:

Ρωσία:

Τι προκάλεσε αυτή την ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα

Τα φαινόμενα αυτής της έντασης είναι σπάνια και συνδέονται με την ηλιακή δραστηριότητα.

Η ηλιακή καταιγίδα σε εξέλιξη προκλήθηκε από «ισχυρή ηλιακή έκρηξη που έγινε χθες», σύμφωνα με τον κ. Ντολ.

Ηλιακά σωματίδια που εκτοξεύτηκαν προκαλούν διαταραχές στο μαγνητικό πεδίο της γης, με αποτέλεσμα κάποιες φορές φαινόμενα όπως η εμφάνιση βόρειου σέλαος, η επιδείνωση των επικοινωνιών υψηλών συχνοτήτων, η υπερφόρτωση των δικτύων ηλεκτροδότησης και οι ανωμαλίες στις λειτουργίες δορυφόρων.

Η καταιγίδα σε εξέλιξη ίσως προκαλέσει βόρειο σέλας σε περιοχές όπου δεν είναι διόλου συνηθισμένα τέτοια φαινόμενα. Μπορεί να παρατηρηθούν σε τομείς των ΗΠΑ, ως και στην Αλαμπάμα (νότια), σύμφωνα με τις αμερικανικές αρχές.

 
 
 
