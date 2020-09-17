Η Amanda Stronza είναι ανθρωπολόγος, καθηγήτρια, φωτογράφος και λάτρης των ανθρώπων που ζουν κοντά στη φύση και τα άγρια ζώα.
Στο προφίλ της στο Instagram υπάρχουν εκατοντάδες συγκλονιστικές φωτογραφίες άγριων ζώων στο φυσικό τους περιβάλλον, ωστόσο κάποιες από αυτές κρύβουν κάτι πολύ ξεχωριστό - έναν μικρό φόρο τιμής στα νεκρά ζώα που συναντά στις βόλτες της, τα οποία στολίζει με λουλούδια και στη συνέχεια απαθανατίζει με τον φακό της.
«Πριν χρόνια, όταν έκανα το διδακτορικό μου στο τροπικό δάσος του Αμαζονίου, βρήκα ένα ποντίκι έξω από την καλύβα μου. Βρισκόταν ξεκάθαρα σε κατάσταση σοκ. Ίσως είχε πιαστεί από γεράκι και έπεσε; Δεν ξέρω. Μετά βίας κουνιόταν. Το έπιασα στα χέρια μου και άρχισα να το φροντίζω όσο πιο τρυφερά μπορούσα. Το έπαιρνα παντού μαζί μου, ακόμη και σε συνεντεύξεις. Το τάιζα γάλα με ένα μικροσκοπικό σταγονόμετρο. Για περίπου μια εβδομάδα, το έβλεπα να ανακτά δυνάμεις, οπότε άρχισα να νιώθω πως θα τα καταφέρει να ζήσει μόνο του. Μετά μια μέρα, άρχισε να βγάζει γάλα από την μύτη, το είχα ταΐσει υπερβολικά. Ή ίσως πολύ γρήγορα. Πέθανε στα χέρια μου. Ήταν απαίσιο και εντελώς δικό μου λάθος. Ήμουν απαρηγόρητη. Δεν μπορούσα να σταματήσω το κλάμα. Πέρασαν οι μέρες και ο κόσμος μού έλεγε, "Αμάντα, είναι απλώς ένα ποντίκι!" και "Υπάρχουν παντού, γιατί στενοχωριέσαι;". Κατάλαβα τι εννοούσαν. Δεν ήταν ένα σπάνιο ούτε πολύτιμο πλάσμα. Ήταν "απλώς ένα ποντίκι". Ταυτόχρονα όμως δεν το πιάνω. Ήταν ένα ποντίκι που φρόντισα και αγάπησα. Ένα σιωπηλό ον, που παρά το μικροσκοπικό μέγεθος, είχε αισθήματα και φόβους και σκέψεις που ποτέ δεν θα μάθαινα. Είχε ζωή. Ήταν ξεχωριστό. Επειδή όλα είναι ξεχωριστά», αναφέρει η ίδια.
I saw her on my drive to Austin. A sunny afternoon, car after car after car, zipping past her body. No notice. Or maybe people did notice. There was nothing to do, no need to stop. It’s normal to see dead animals on the road, especially armadillos, especially if you live in Texas. I don’t blame people for not stopping. It’s better most people don’t. How dangerous would it be if everyone tried to stop for every animal? There are too many. I stopped. I can’t bear not to, especially if the body is whole and somehow still vulnerable, somehow still assaulted by the violence of the road, the force and the noise. On many highways, there are no flowers, not even grasses or leaves or weeds to cover a body. Adorn a body. I found only a few small branches. Just enough to crown her. The patterns of her face, her beaded armor, the whisps of fur, her delicate ears, now still. They were enough to tell her story. She didn’t need flowers. I’m sorry, little one. I saw you. We all saw you, even if we didn’t stop. #rip #SeeThemAll #animalmemorial #armadillo #armadillosofinstagram #texas #honor #dignity #beautyindeath
“From my rotting body, flowers shall grow and I am in them and that is eternity.” ~Edvard Munch Matilda and I found this Wandering Garter Snake on our walk. We don’t know her story or why she died. She was surrounded by flowers already. We offered only a little more love and arrangement to the beauty. A little more attention. We noticed her death. We saw, and we cared. Thank you to @marineanthropia for sharing the words from Edvard Munch with me. #snake #rip #animalmemorial #snakesofinstagram #SeeThemAll #herpsofinstagram #dignity #beautyindeath #edvardmunch #eternity #wanderingartersnake
“Art invites us to know beauty and to solicit it, summon it, from even the most tragic of circumstances.” — Toni Morrison Matilda and I found this Colorado Mink on the trail last winter. So beautiful in her elegance. She was completely wet, but unmarked, near the edge of a pond. I didn’t know this species, didn’t even know these beings existed. Is it heartbreaking to see one only in death? Maybe not. I like to imagine the countless nonhuman beings among us, living full and happy lives, without our notice. Wild beyond our gaze. May they thrive. #mink #coloradomink #rip #SeeThemAll #animalmemorial #animalsofinstagram #wildlife #instanature #beautyindeath
«Κάποιοι με ρωτούν γιατί βλέπω τόσα νεκρά ζώα. Ίσως φαίνεται σαν να βγαίνω έξω κάθε μέρα και τα αναζητώ. Δεν είναι έτσι. Απλώς τα βλέπω. Είναι εξίσου εύκολο να μην τα δεις. Είναι φυσιολογικό να προσπεράσεις ένα νεκρό ζώο και να το αγνοήσεις. Πανεύκολο», λέει στο Bored Panda.
Όπως εξηγεί, στόχος της είναι να τιμήσει τα ζώα που βρίσκει ως όντα με δικές τους ζωές. «Θέλω αλήθεια να τα παρατηρήσω, όχι απλώς ως νεκρά ζώα, ούτε ως "αντικείμενα". Μοιραζόμαστε μαζί τον κόσμο. Κάποτε είχαν καρδιά που χτυπούσε και αναμνήσεις, φόβους και οικογένειες. Με το να ομορφύνω τον θάνατό τους ελπίζω να βοηθήσω τους άλλους να τα δουν επίσης. Δεν δημοσιεύω τις φωτογραφίες για να ευαισθητοποιήσω τον κόσμο, αντιθέτως για να δείξω πως είναι κάτι φυσιολογικό».
I have learned, in the lore of some people, that snakes represent life, death, and rebirth. That would be the totality of existence. A circle of infinity. Speckled King Snakes are my favorite. They are like jewels, with delicate yellow dots on smooth black skin. They are harmless. This one broke my heart. I found him on a road near my house and brought him to rest on a bed of moss. He had no marks. No blood. Just stillness. #rip #SeeThemAll #animalmemorial #snake #snakesofinstagram #herpsofinstagram #speckledkingsnake #texas #snakesoftexas #circleoflife #honor
On our drive to Colorado, Matilda and I found this beautiful porcupine. For the animals I lift from roads, I try to give them peace first. I try to give them quiet, far from the whoosh and the noise, at last and forever beyond the endless freights of mass and velocity. Even if they can’t hear. Even if it’s too late. With my heart, I will away any last moments of fear. I am not a praying person. Can I will for things to be? I will for serenity. I will for the death to have been instant. I saw no flowers in the parched stretch of highway outside of Amarillo. But there were prickly pears all around. That seemed right. I gave her three fruits. I couldn’t show her face. #rip #SeeThemAll #porcupine #animalmemorial #quiet #peace #dignity #imsorry
It might seem like I venture out every day looking for dead animals. I don’t. I promise, I don’t! I do see something dead almost every day. Some being. Someone. I see someone dead every day. It’s just as easy not to see. It’s normal to walk or drive by a dead animal and ignore it. It. Easy to ignore it. Unless we work in professions of medicine or dying, or unless we are artists, it seems so many of us are sheltered from death, resistant to even the idea of death. I understand that. But it’s odd, too. We are surrounded by death. If we are paying attention, we will see death everywhere, right next to life--decay giving way to growth, the deceased sustaining and nourishing the vital. Is it the dread of our own mortality or the fear of losing ones we love that makes us hypersensitive to human death, even as we are somehow impervious or blind to the deaths of others? If we found human remains in the woods or on the road (roadkill—would we even use that word for humans?) or brought in by the cat, we would be traumatized. Yet, the bodies and remains of nonhuman beings are all around us. Do we not see them because we don’t perceive them … as someone? Matilda and I found these feathers on one of our hikes this summer. A Northern Flicker. We saw the beauty in the broken wings, and we wanted to honor the life, and the death. #death #seeing #SeeThemAll #animalmemorial #nonhuman #animals #wings #deathanddying #circleoflife .
«"Συγγνώμη" είναι αυτό που λέω στο καθένα τους. Όχι απλώς για μένα, ή για τους οδηγούς που τα χτυπούν, αλλά για όλους μας, για την αγριότητα και τα σφάλματα, σκόπιμα ή όχι, την αδιαφορία προς άλλα πλάσματα», λέει η Amanda, προσθέτοντας πως κατά τη γνώμη της, ο φόβος για την δική μας θνητότητα και την απώλεια των αγαπημένων μας είναι εκείνος που μας κάνει υπερευαίσθητους απέναντι στο θάνατο των ανθρώπων και ταυτόχρονα «αναίσθητους» απέναντι σε εκείνον των ζώων.
Where I live in Texas, armadillo jokes are as common as armadillos. There’s one about the chicken crossing the road “to show the armadillo how it’s possible.” There’s one about armadillos being “Texas speedbumps.” I get it. It’s ok to make light of dark things, to find humor in sadness. It’s kind of a beautiful, funny thing humans do. But I’ve heard so many people say they’ve never seen a live armadillo in Texas, only dead ones on the road. That gives me pause. How many nonhuman beings do we see only when they’re dead? And then do we even see them at all? Armadillos make me love living in Texas. Every time I see one, a live one, my heart skips a beat. They are like magic to me. The dinosaur tail. The squiggly ears. The exquisite armor--like tiny, noble knights. If only their armor could protect them from our cars. My dear friend found this one on his bike ride to work (yes to biking to work!), and he texted me. Maybe that seems weird--a friend writing to tell me he found a dead armadillo. But he knew I’d want to go pull him from the road, give him a proper farewell, worthy of a knight. Within minutes of circling him with beauty under a tree, a lone vulture came, ready to complete the cycle. I’m sorry, little one. I wasn’t laughing. #SeeThemAll #rip #animalmemorial #armadillo #armadillosofinstagram #texas #wildlife #texaswildlife #circleoflife
Every day. I’m sorry. I found her just now, in the middle of a bright hot morning. She was in the far lane of a 6-lane highway, surrounded by suburban sprawl. Coyotes adapt so well to our concrete-and-cement, built-up spaces. They live among us, even when we’ve left them with so little. So little space to roam. Smart and fast as they are, it’s hard to beat six lanes. Do we really need so many? I pulled her off the road, up a small hill, and over the railroad tracks to the shade of a tree. I, she and I, must have been a sight. It’s ok. I want people to see. How many drove by and left her there? These pink flowers were everywhere. They made her only more beautiful. #SeeThemAll #coyote #coyotesofinstagram #wildlife #animalsofinstagram #animalmemorials #honor #imsorry
Σε όσους την κατακρίνουν ή χαρακτηρίζουν γελοίο και αφελές αυτό που κάνει, απαντά πως δεν ενοχλείται από τα σχόλια. «Η αγάπη μου για τα ζώα και να τα υπερασπίζομαι, είναι η ζωή μου, το επάγγελμά μου. Έχω δει από κοντά ανθρώπους που ζουν σε άγρια μέρη, με μεγάλα αρπακτικά, ελέφαντες και άλλα είδη. Τους έχω δει να υποφέρουν στην απώλεια ζώων με τρόπο που όσοι μεγαλώνουν στις πόλεις δεν θα καταλάβουν ποτέ», καταλήγει.
We found her on the side of the road. We couldn't leave her there. Cars and trucks were barreling past at 70 mph, within inches of her body, rustling up her still-soft fur. She deserved our concern and care. Some dignity in her death. She was just a fawn, still with her spots. . . #rip #fawn #dignity #respect #wildlife #colorado #deer #watchforwildlife #justababy #seeingthemall
We found this bunny—impossibly tiny, away from her family, and unsheltered by any burrow. Lifeless. We honored her by the creek, in beauty and love. We placed a camera nearby to see who might come for her. Circle of life, and of death and nourishment. We thought maybe a fox or a hawk or a vulture, or maybe even one of the Great Horned Owl chicks still flying among us. But no. A magpie came, middle of the day, and carried her off. A moment of recognition, for the being she was, the brief life she lived, the new life she helped sustain, and the community of many hearts she knew as home. See Them All #SeeThemAll #circleoflife #rip #animalmemorial #bunny #bunniesofinstagram #animalsofinstagram #wildlife #wildlifephotography #honor #death
“No words and no art can capture the full depth and intimacy of the living world... If a miracle is a phenomenon we cannot understand, then all species are something of a miracle.” E.O. Wilson . . I found this baby in my yard this evening. No visible wounds or marks. Now surrounded by beauty of a too-brief life in spring. . #bunny #beautyindeath #respect #memorial #rabbit #texas #naturephotography #lifeanddeath #wildflowers #seeingthemall