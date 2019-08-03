Χάρη στη Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, που επιμελήθηκε το τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου της βρετανικής Vogue, η Λαβέρν Κοξ έγινε η πρώτη transgender που εμφανίζεται στο εξώφυλλο του διάσημου περιοδικού.
Όταν η Λαβέρν Κοξ, που έγινε γνωστή από τον ρόλο της στο «Orange is the new black», έμαθε πως την θέλουν για το εξώφυλλο του τεύχους Σεπτεμβρίου, δεν είχε ιδέα πως guest editor θα ήταν η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ, η οποία και την είχε επιλέξει προσωπικά για τον συγκεκριμένο σκοπό.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I am so proud to be the first openly trans person to cover @britishvogue following in the footsteps of @valentts 's March 2017 @vogueparis cover and @indyamoore 's @teenvogue cover from earlier this year. ... I assert daily that trans is beautiful. I am so blessed that as an artist my job is to highlight and celebrate everyone's beautiful and imperfect humanity. We must not forget our shared humanity as we interact with each other, implement public policies, vote for elected officials. Even when we disagree we must still acknowledge each other's humanity. We must not continue to allow the tactics of divide and conquer, dehumanization to keep us from each other. Divide and conquer only serves those already in power. ... Policies in my country that seek to dehumanize trans people by making it legal to discriminate against us in homeless shelters, healthcare, and employment (see Aimee Stephens case going to the Supreme Court in October) must not be inacted. The ban against trans folks serving openly in our military must not stand. We need a senate and president that will pass and sign the Equality Act into law. Trans and nonbinary children must be protected. We must end the epidemic of violence against trans people. Trans people existing and thriving is not a threat to nontrans people existing and thriving. Let's not allow scarcity narratives to keep us from each other. We can choose love not fear today. ... Thank you @britishvogue @edward_enninful and HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal for this incredible honor. ... Photographed by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, fashion editor @TheRealGraceCoddington, with hair by @BartPumpkin, make-up by @Diane.Kendal and nails by @YukoTsuchihashi. ... #TransIsBeautiful #ForcesForChange #vogue
«Είναι ένα όνειρο που έγινε πραγματικότητα», σχολίασε η γνωστή ηθοποιός, που συγκαταλέγεται στα 15 άτομα του πολυσυζητημένου τεύχους «Forces for Change» της Vogue, σημειώνοντας πως δεν γνώριζε απολύτως τίποτα για την συμμετοχή της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ.
«Το έμαθα μόλις την περασμένη εβδομάδα. Ο Edward Enninful με κάλεσε ένα πρωί και μου λέει, "Έχω κάποιον στο τηλέφωνο για σένα" και ήταν η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ», λέει η Λαβέρν Κοξ. «Ήταν τόσο γλυκιά. Απλώς με ευχαρίστησε που είμαι έμπνευση και μου είπε να συνεχίσω έτσι», εξηγεί η ίδια, σημειώνοντας πως από την πλευρά της δήλωσε θαυμάστρια της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ από τότε που έπαιζε στο «Suits». «Την λάτρευα στο σόου. Όταν της είπα, φάνηκε να εξεπλάγη», πρόσθεσε η ηθοποιός.
Η Λαβέρν Κοξ, που εκτός από ηθοποιός είναι επίσης ακτιβίστρια για τα δικαιώματα της κοινότητας LGBTQI+, χαρακτήρισε «έμπνευση για όλους» την Μέγκαν Μαρκλ. «Ναι, επειδή είναι μια Αφροαμερικανίδα στη βασιλική οικογένεια, αλλά θαυμάζω επίσης την μητέρα του πρίγκιπα Χάρι, την πριγκίπισσα Νταϊάνα και πόσα σήμαινε για πολύ κόσμο. Ήθελε να βοηθήσει τον κόσμο. Μου φαίνεται πως ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι επέλεξε μια σύντροφο που ενσαρκώνει πολλά από όσα πρέσβευε η μητέρα του», σχολίασε η ηθοποιός.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
"I'm here to highlight the profound humanity that transgender people of all kinds possess." #TransIsBeautiful ... Photographed by the legendary @therealpeterlindbergh for the September issue of @britishvogue #ForcesForChange guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August.