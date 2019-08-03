Χάρη στη Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, που επιμελήθηκε το τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου της βρετανικής Vogue, η Λαβέρν Κοξ έγινε η πρώτη transgender που εμφανίζεται στο εξώφυλλο του διάσημου περιοδικού.

Όταν η Λαβέρν Κοξ, που έγινε γνωστή από τον ρόλο της στο «Orange is the new black», έμαθε πως την θέλουν για το εξώφυλλο του τεύχους Σεπτεμβρίου, δεν είχε ιδέα πως guest editor θα ήταν η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ, η οποία και την είχε επιλέξει προσωπικά για τον συγκεκριμένο σκοπό.

«Είναι ένα όνειρο που έγινε πραγματικότητα», σχολίασε η γνωστή ηθοποιός, που συγκαταλέγεται στα 15 άτομα του πολυσυζητημένου τεύχους «Forces for Change» της Vogue, σημειώνοντας πως δεν γνώριζε απολύτως τίποτα για την συμμετοχή της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ.

«Το έμαθα μόλις την περασμένη εβδομάδα. Ο Edward Enninful με κάλεσε ένα πρωί και μου λέει, "Έχω κάποιον στο τηλέφωνο για σένα" και ήταν η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ», λέει η Λαβέρν Κοξ. «Ήταν τόσο γλυκιά. Απλώς με ευχαρίστησε που είμαι έμπνευση και μου είπε να συνεχίσω έτσι», εξηγεί η ίδια, σημειώνοντας πως από την πλευρά της δήλωσε θαυμάστρια της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ από τότε που έπαιζε στο «Suits». «Την λάτρευα στο σόου. Όταν της είπα, φάνηκε να εξεπλάγη», πρόσθεσε η ηθοποιός.

Η Λαβέρν Κοξ, που εκτός από ηθοποιός είναι επίσης ακτιβίστρια για τα δικαιώματα της κοινότητας LGBTQI+, χαρακτήρισε «έμπνευση για όλους» την Μέγκαν Μαρκλ. «Ναι, επειδή είναι μια Αφροαμερικανίδα στη βασιλική οικογένεια, αλλά θαυμάζω επίσης την μητέρα του πρίγκιπα Χάρι, την πριγκίπισσα Νταϊάνα και πόσα σήμαινε για πολύ κόσμο. Ήθελε να βοηθήσει τον κόσμο. Μου φαίνεται πως ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι επέλεξε μια σύντροφο που ενσαρκώνει πολλά από όσα πρέσβευε η μητέρα του», σχολίασε η ηθοποιός.