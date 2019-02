Πρεσσούρ

Pressure Clothes

Look Book Fall Winter 2019-2020

*



"The concept of this collection is "SUN AUTOTUNE"

Winter collection with a sunny soul.

We shot this models in a depressive and empty way to show about sun is missing.

This is close to our brand concept "mediterraneans".

All the pieces are made in Paris and will be available in more than 35 stores

around the world from Jully / August."

Théodoros