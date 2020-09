View this post on Instagram

We are thrilled to offer in our 6 October Evening Sale of 20th Century Art in New York one of the largest, most complete, and widely studied Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever discovered. Measuring 13' high and 40' long with the tail outstretched, STAN's 188 original bones represent one of the largest and most complete specimens known to exist.⠀ .⠀ Endearingly named "STAN" after the paleontologist who first found the skeleton's partially unearthed hip bones, the T. rex is an extraordinary surviving specimen from approximately 67 million years ago.⠀ .⠀ The skeleton comes to auction from the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota, where the T.rex has been displayed and studied for the last two decades, and has inspired dozens of academic articles and studies within the paleontological community.⠀ .⠀ After a meticulous museum-quality re-mounting, STAN the T. rex will be exhibited in a first-of-its-kind extended public preview at our Rockefeller Center galleries from 16 September 16 through 21 October (request an appointment by emailing trex@christies.com) or stop by at any time to see STAN through specially built floor-to-ceiling gallery windows along the 49th Street sidewalk between Fifth and Sixth Avenue.⠀ .⠀ This special viewing opportunity will offer enthusiasts and pedestrians alike the chance to see and learn about one of the world's most iconic dinosaurs in a socially distanced setting.⠀ .⠀ 'STAN', Late Cretaceous (circa 67 million years ago). A male Tyrannosaurus rex, in remarkable state of preservation, showing pathologies such as puncture wounds to jaws and healed break to the neck vertebra, 37 x 13 x 6ft. (1128 x 396 x 183cm.). Estimate: $6,000,000-8,000,000⠀ .⠀ Evening Sale of 20th Century Art — 6 October, New York⠀ .⠀ #rexatrock #trex #tyrannosaurusrex #dinosaur #fossil #paleontology #southdakota #stan