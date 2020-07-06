Ογδόντα καλλιτέχνες ένωσαν τις δυνάμεις τους στις ΗΠΑ και «έγραψαν» στον ουρανό μηνύματα κατά των κέντρων κράτησης μεταναστών.
Με αφορμή την Ημέρα Ανεξαρτησίας (4/7) στις ΗΠΑ, το πρότζεκτ «In Plain Sight» (σε κοινή θέα) «έγραψε» σε ένα διήμερο μηνύματα πάνω από 80 κέντρα κράτησης μεταναστών, δικαστήρια, τα σύνορα όπως και άλλα σχετικά σημεία, χρησιμοποιώντας αεροσκάφη του Β' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου. Με αυτή την ιδιαίτερη διαμαρτυρία, οι καλλιτέχνες ζητούν να σταματήσει η κράτηση μεταναστών και οι ΗΠΑ να εγκαταλείψουν την «κουλτούρα» της φυλάκισής τους.
NO CAGES NO JAULAS : @beatrizcortezflores : Los Angeles - Immisgration Court - Olive Street : July3 : photo by Dee Gonzalez . . A statement from the artist: “I chose the phrase "NO CAGES NO JAULAS" because our communities have suffered one of the most despicable acts: the separation of children from their families, our children are being held in refrigerated cages surrounded by chain link, covering their bodies with mylar blankets, growing up alone, feeling abandoned, without being able to satisfy their most basic needs physically and spiritually. They need to be released to their families who love them and miss them, and to their communities so that we can be made whole again and so that they may heal. NO CAGES NO JAULAS Beatriz Cortez Escogí la frase "NO CAGES NO JAULAS" porque nuestras comunidades han sufrido uno de los actos más despreciables: la separación de los niños de sus familias, nuestros niños están detenidos en jaulas refrigeradas, rodeados de malla ciclón, con sus cuerpos cubiertos con cobijas metálicas, creciendo solos, sintiéndose abandonados, sin poder satisfacer sus necesidades físicas y espirituales más básicas. Ellos necesitan ser liberados a sus familias que los aman y extrañan, y a sus comunidades para que podamos volver a sentirnos completos y para que ellos puedan comenzar a sanar.” . TAKE ACTION: https://xmap.us/take-action . #closethecamps #abolishice #defundice #freethemall #xmap
«Όχι άλλα καμπ», «Ελευθερία», «Φροντίδα όχι κελιά», ήταν μερικά από τα μηνύματα στον ουρανό, γραμμένα σε διάφορες γλώσσες. Ο σχεδιασμός της ιδέας αυτής ξεκίνησε πριν από ένα χρόνο, όταν οι καλλιτέχνες Cassils και Rafa Esparza συνεργάστηκαν με στόχο τη δημιουργία ενός συνασπισμού καλλιτεχνών και ακτιβιστών, προκειμένου να δοθεί προσοχή στο ζήτημα των μαζικών κρατήσεων. Σε αυτό το εγχείρημα μετέχουν και μη κυβερνητικές οργανώσεις.
@klishizuka @tsuruforsolidarity phrase for @inplainsightmap is NO MORE CAMPS over the Santa Anita Assembly Center. .. KAREN L. ISHIZUKA is a third generation Japanese American, Jodo Shinshu Buddhist, Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Friend, Comrade and Fellow Traveler. A writer, and currently Chief Curator of the Japanese American National Museum and on the steering committee for Tsuru For Solidarity. As survivors and descendants of U.S. World War II concentration camps, they express their moral outrage and heartbreak over the violent enforcement of white supremacy that continues to harm migrants daily across the country. . Ishizuka’s phrase NO MORE CAMPS asks that Japanese Americans and their allies to take a stand against all acts of xenophobia every day; in ourselves, in our homes, in our places of work, and out in the world whenever we encounter it. Speak up, intervene, and disrupt. Together we rise. . We chose "No More Camps!" as a banner over the recently re-opened Santa Anita Racetrack to remind Americans that it once imprisoned over 18,000 Japanese Americans in converted horse stalls and 500 barracks during World War II. Now over 85 years old, the racetrack stands today - hidden in plain sight - as a symbol of injustice that forever defaced the democratic aspirations of this country. It is a living reminder that mass detention and incarceration can happen anywhere, anytime to anyone.” . Tsuru for Solidarity - A nonviolent, direct action project of Japanese American social justice advocates working to end detention sites and support front-line immigrant and refugee communities that are being targeted by racist, inhumane immigration policies. We stand on the moral authority of Japanese Americans who suffered the atrocities and legacy of U.S. concentration camps during WWII and we say, “Stop Repeating History!” . #closethecamps #abolishice #defundice #freethemall #xmap
Κάθε ένας από τους καλλιτέχνες επέλεξε και ένα μήνυμα. Αυτά συνοδεύονταν από το hashtag #xmap, την ιστοσελίδα στην οποία ο καθένας μπορεί να δει τα κέντρα κράτησης που βρίσκονται κοντά στην περιοχή του.
Cassils @cassilsartist . Geo Group West Coast Headquarters Photo by Robin Black @beautyisboring . SHAME #DEFUND HATE Cassils is a Canadian born artist, an immigrant and a new US citizen. As a dual national who continues to pay taxes in both countries their phrase “ SHAME” shines a light on the ubiquity of immigrant detention centers and their associated abuses, in a context of for-profit imprisonment as they intersect with government agendas. . Though In Plain Sight may seem like a US- centric project, Canada too is complicit in supporting for profit migrant detention in the US. The Guardian Newspaper reported that the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) – which manages $366.6 bn in pension funds on behalf of some 20 million Canadian retirees – holds stock in Geo Group. Facilities operated by Geo Group have been used in recent months to detain families in the United States, following Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on immigration by the American government. CPPIB had added to its holdings in Geo Group by 90,000 shares since June 2019 – an increase of nearly 50% – bringing the total investment value to $6.1m. Late last year, the Guardian and Documented reported that the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) held nearly US$8m in stock in Geo Group and CoreCivic. They have since divested and take a position on ethical investing stating that: “Ethical investments are essential to maintaining public confidence in what the Canadian Pension Plan does, and the investments in Geo Group and CoreCivic were deeply offensive to Canadian values.” Cassils phrase placed over Geo Group West Coast Headquarters points to an unholy alliance of big business and carceral logic must be called out as unethical, inhumane and unacceptable. YOU CAN HELP END IMMIGRANT DETENTION *Join* the movement #FreeThemAll Campaign + #AbolishIce. *Donate* to these local bond funds: https://linktr.ee/InPlainSight *Get to know* organizations that serve the immigrant community including: @migrantfreedom @detentionwatch @aclu_socal @haitianbridge @conmijente @familiatqlm @maketheroadnj @maketheroadny @raicestexas @carecen_la @culturestrike @the_ilrc
rafa esparza @elrafaesparza . Cross Border Xpress CBX . LA FRONTERA NOS CRUZO . THE BORDER CROSSED US, situates the border as a man made divisive structure that interrupts ancient migrations in the border regions. It invokes migration as a natural human and non human act that historically precedes the imposing structure and ideology of a border. It borrows from the lyrics of popular song written by indigenous metal band Aztlan Underground. "we didn't cross the border, the border crossed us" but makes it available to Spanish speaking public's. North and south of the the Mexico-USA border. . As a first generation Mexican-American migration and immigration has been a constant presence in my life. The Tijuana border was the crossing point my mother embarked on pregnant with my older brother when she first came to the states. It would be the point of crossing for other family members in the future, some of which I personally experienced as a child awaiting their arrival at a McDonalds parking lot in San Diego with my father and other relatives. The Tijuana border holds many vivid memories of crossing it back and forth to visit grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins from Durango, MX whom the only way we could see was to meet in this middle ground we identified as Tijuana. . Rafa Esparza - Esparza es un artista que vive en Los Ángeles. Su trabajo toma la forma de actuaciones e instalaciones físicamente exhaustivas construidas con ladrillos de adobe. Esparza también trabaja frecuentemente con colaboradores, incluidos miembros de su familia. Esparza ha expuesto en varios parques públicos, clubes nocturnos, aceras, galerías y museos en Los Ángeles e internacionalmente. . #InPlainSight #XMAP #LookUp #FreeThemAll #AbolishICE #DefundHate #HomeisHere #HeretoStay #WithDACA #sisepuede #prisonindustrialcomplex #resist #closethecamps
Με πληροφορίες από CNN