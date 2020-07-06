View this post on Instagram

NO CAGES NO JAULAS : @beatrizcortezflores : Los Angeles - Immisgration Court - Olive Street : July3 : photo by Dee Gonzalez . . A statement from the artist: “I chose the phrase "NO CAGES NO JAULAS" because our communities have suffered one of the most despicable acts: the separation of children from their families, our children are being held in refrigerated cages surrounded by chain link, covering their bodies with mylar blankets, growing up alone, feeling abandoned, without being able to satisfy their most basic needs physically and spiritually. They need to be released to their families who love them and miss them, and to their communities so that we can be made whole again and so that they may heal. NO CAGES NO JAULAS Beatriz Cortez Escogí la frase "NO CAGES NO JAULAS" porque nuestras comunidades han sufrido uno de los actos más despreciables: la separación de los niños de sus familias, nuestros niños están detenidos en jaulas refrigeradas, rodeados de malla ciclón, con sus cuerpos cubiertos con cobijas metálicas, creciendo solos, sintiéndose abandonados, sin poder satisfacer sus necesidades físicas y espirituales más básicas. Ellos necesitan ser liberados a sus familias que los aman y extrañan, y a sus comunidades para que podamos volver a sentirnos completos y para que ellos puedan comenzar a sanar.” . TAKE ACTION: https://xmap.us/take-action . #closethecamps #abolishice #defundice #freethemall #xmap