Δεκάδες καλεσμένοι σε γάμο νωρίτερα αυτό το μήνα στο Stanwell Tops της Αυστραλία, έχουν διαγνωστεί θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό, ανέφεραν αξιωματούχοι της υγείας.
Σε μια ενημερωτική συνέντευξη Τύπου τη Δευτέρα σχετικά με την πανδημία στη χώρα, η επικεφαλής υγειονομικής υπηρεσίας της Νότιας Νέας Ουαλίας, Δρ. Kerry Chant, δήλωσε ότι έξι καλεσμένοι στον γάμο που τελέστηκε στις 6 Μαρτίου στο θέρετρο Tumbling Waters Retreat είχαν μολυνθεί από τον ιό. Την Παρασκευή, ο αριθμός αυτός είχε αυξηθεί δραματικά σε 31, αναφέρουν οι αξιωματούχοι στο Sky News Australia.
Ένας από τους καλεσμένους ήταν ο Αυστραλός Γερουσιαστής Άντριου Μπράγκ, ο οποίος δήλωσε ότι ήταν θετικός. «Ήμουν καλεσμένος στο γάμο ενός φίλου στο Stanwell Tops στις 6 Μαρτίου και μετά νόσησα». Λέει πως όταν εμφάνισε συμπτώματα πήγε για τεστ και πως τώρα θα μπει σε καραντίνα.
Το πώς από μια μόνο εκδήλωση με κόσμο «γεννήθηκαν» τόσα πολλά κρούσματα, επισημαίνει τη σημασία της απομόνωσης και του περιορισμού. Κανείς που συμμετείχε σε αυτή τη στιγμή χαράς δεν περίμενε και μάλλον δεν είχε υποψιαστεί πως θα είχε αυτή την κατάληξη.
Η Emma Metcalf, η νύφη, δήλωσε στο Instagram την Παρασκευή ότι η ίδια και ο σύζυγός της ήταν στο μήνα του μέλιτος όταν έμαθαν ότι κάποιοι από τους καλεσμένους είχαν μολυνθεί. Η Metcalf είπε ότι κατά την περίοδο του γάμου τους, η Αυστραλία δεν είχε εισαγάγει απαγορεύσεις ταξιδιών ή περιορισμούς σε μεγάλες συγκεντρώσεις.
My partner @scottjmaggs and I tied the knot in a glorious fashion on the 6th of March at the beautiful @tumblingwatersretreat in Stanwell Tops. We were surrounded by our nearest and dearest and it was one of the best moments of our lives. The only media attention my 💗 and I were hoping for was to hero all the amazing people and small businesses who helped make our day so special. But due to factors outside our control, our wedding has become front page news for something we could never anticipate… On our honeymoon we were messaged by a couple of guests who had developed symptoms of COVID-19 and were smart enough to get tested. For this we are eternally grateful, because when their results came back positive it enabled us to immediately inform our guests, provide information to the Health Department and contain the transmission of something currently spinning the world into unprecedented fervor. Australia was a very different place than it is today. There were no travel bans or restrictions on gatherings and we would never have put people at risk if we had known what we know now. There are now 37 confirmed cases in our guest list. Some of whom are elderly family members and people who travelled from interstate and overseas. It’s a very serious situation and our main priority is the health and safety of our guests and the broader community. Normally, Scott’s charity (@beardseason) is all about ‘early detection’, but unless you’re showing symptoms it’s important not to overwhelm the health system. Instead, know the warning signs, look out for each other and give people a (sanitised) hand instead of pointing fingers. Australia is all about mateship. We showed it during the bushfires and we can do it through this. This was the the last thing in the world we wanted for our special day. But this crisis is going to affect so many of us in so many ways. We hope that by sharing our story we can remove the stigma about testing positive and help people stay calm in the face of adversity. We’re all in this together, and together we overcome it 🙌🏻💗✌️ 📸 @katrollings_weddings
Την Πέμπτη, ο πρωθυπουργός Scott Morrison ανακοίνωσε αυστηρά μέτρα περιορισμού για πολίτες και ταξιδιώτες. Η Metcalf είπε ότι «δεν θα έβαζαν ποτέ τους ανθρώπους σε κίνδυνο εάν γνώριζε». Είπε ότι μερικοί από αυτούς που ήταν θετικοί είναι ηλικιωμένα μέλη της οικογένειας και άνθρωποι που ταξίδεψαν από το εξωτερικό για την τελετή.
«Είναι μια πολύ σοβαρή κατάσταση και κύρια προτεραιότητα μας είναι η υγεία και η ασφάλεια των καλεσμένων μας και της ευρύτερης κοινότητας», προσθέτει.
Η Sonja Keller, ιδιοκτήτρια του Tumbling Waters Retreat, δήλωσε στο NBC News ότι υπάλληλοι που εργάστηκαν για το γάμο εξετάστηκαν και δεν υπήρχαν κρούσματα. Ωστόσο όλοι παραμένουν σε επιφυλακή για τις επόμενες μέρες. O αριθμός των κρουσμάτων στην Αυστραλία έχει ανέλθει σε 1.315 μέσα σε μικρό διάστημα.