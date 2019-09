View this post on Instagram

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian woman at a checkpoint. They say she was holding a knife and ignored warnings. The UN and human rights groups have repeatedly called out the Israeli Defense Forces for excessive use of force. ⁣⁣⁠ ⁣⁣⁠ #Palestine #Palestinian #Killed #Woman #Israel #IDF #Soldiers #IsraeliSoldiers #Occupation #Palestinians #WesBank #HumanRights #Jerusalem #فلسطين