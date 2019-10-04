Πριν από λίγες μέρες, η Microsoft κυκλοφόρησε ένα καινούργιο smartphone, το Surface Duo, το οποίο διαθέτει διπλή οθόνη και το design του παραπέμπει αρκετά σε σημειωματάριο.
Το συγκεκριμένο smartphone έχει ήδη προλάβει να ενθουσιάσει τους λάτρεις της τεχνολογίας και των gadgets χάρη στον πρωτότυπο σχεδιασμό του, δεδομένου ότι αναδιπλώνεται και το μέγεθός του χωράει στην τσέπη ενός παντελονιού.
Ωστόσο, η Microsoft αρνείται να χαρακτηρίσει το συγκεκριμένο προϊόν ως κινητό και προτιμά να το αποκαλεί Surface Duo, δηλαδή «ένα προϊόν δύο σε ένα», όπως αναφέρει σε δημοσίευσή του στο Instagram το περιοδικό Wired. Η κυκλοφορία του παραπάνω προϊόντος στην αγορά δεν αναμένεται πριν από το καλοκαίρι του 2020, σύμφωνα πάντοτε με τον Πάνο Παναή, τον επικεφαλής της Microsoft σε θέματα σχεδιασμού προϊόντων.
Microsoft will finally have a phone again ... kind of. This is the Surface Duo. It folds, fits in your pocket, and makes phone calls. But Microsoft refuses to call it a phone. - You can call it a Surface, a mobile product, a dual-screen device, a new kind of 2-in-1, a pathway to the all-important cloud. But Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, doesn’t want you to call it a phone. - The un-phone is still a work and progress and won't come out until the holidays in 2020, but right now it has two screens, is powered by a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 855, and runs on Android—the most widely-used smartphone operating system in the world. - Despite Microsoft's insistence that this is a dual-screen Android "device," there is no doubt that it's a phone. And not just any phone but the long-rumored Surface phone. Though it won’t ship for a year, its mere existence is a big deal for Microsoft. Go to the link in our bio for the full story on Microsoft's return to the phone game.
Με πληροφορίες από το Wired