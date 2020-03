View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ There are a lot of theories about the coronavirus circulating on the Internet and social media right now but #IdrisElba had to hop on IG Live to address one that he felt was directed at him. ___ Following he and his wife Sabrina Elba's positive diagnoses for the coronavirus, Idris decided to fire back at claims that celebrities are being paid to lie about having the virus. ___ "This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say 'I've got coronavirus,' that's like absolute bulls**t," Idris said. "Such stupidness and people wanna spread that as if it's like news. That's stupid...That's the quickest way to get people sick." ___ Idris also took the time to address what he called "test shaming," saying he believed that all people should