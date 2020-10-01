Με τον νέο φωτισμό της λάμπει από χθες το βράδυ η Ακρόπολη, σκορπίζοντας λίγη από την ακτινοβολία της σε όλο τον κόσμο, γεγονός που αναμεταδόθηκε απευθείας σε όλη την υφήλιο.
Ο Βράχος, τα Τείχη, ο Παρθενώνας, τα Προπύλαια, ο Ναός της Αθηνάς Νίκης, το Ερέχθειο, το Θέατρο του Διονύσου, η Στοά του Ευμένους και το Διονυσιακό Ιερό φωτίστηκαν εκ νέου, ενώ πέντε ακόμα μνημεία απέκτησαν «λάμψη» για πρώτη φορά: Το μνημείο του Θρασύλλου, οι Χορηγικοί Κίονες, το Ασκληπιείο και τα σπήλαια του Απόλλωνος και της Αγλαύρου / Κλεψύδρα, καθώς και το Ιερό της Αφροδίτης.
Για πρώτη φορά ο φωτισμός διακρίνει τα μνημεία του Ιερού Βράχου τόσο από τα τείχη όσο και μεταξύ τους, αναδεικνύοντας το σύνολό τους, αλλά και τον όγκο και τη γεωμετρία του κάθε μνημείου από κάθε πιθανό σημείο θέασης.
Let there be.... Acropolis Lighting! Composing the new lighting on the lower part of the Acropolis rock and walls with a symmetrical moment of the light beams. Lighting Design by @eleftheriadeko_studio Contribution by @onassis.stegi
Τη μαγεία της ειδικής τελετής για τον φωτισμό της Ακρόπολης αποτύπωσε μέσα από τον φακό του ο φωτογράφος Γαβριήλ Παπαδιώτης.
Let there be light. (Swipe left to see the rest) Featuring the Caryatides and Erechtheion by night. Tomorrow is the big reveal Lighting Design by @eleftheriadeko_studio Contribution by @onassis.stegi
In dark times... ...when you light up the Acropolis... ...you light up the World. (Swipe left to zoom out) Featuring the Temple of Athena Nike and the Propylaea. Tonight at 20:00 (UTC +2) is the big reveal. Lighting Design by @eleftheriadeko_studio Contribution by @onassis.stegi
Beauty might not save the world, but it can make it better. On Wednesday, September 30 at 20:00 (UTC+2), we turn our glance towards the Acropolis. Tune it to the Onassis Foundation YouTube Channel, the Ministry of Culture and Sports website, and ERT1, to watch the live streaming of the audiovisual presentation of the new lighting of the Acropolis from @eleftheriadeko_studio.

Ακόμη κι αν η ομορφιά δεν σώζει τον κόσμο, μπορεί να τον κάνει καλύτερο. Την Τετάρτη, 30 Σεπτεμβρίου στις 20:00, στρέφουμε το βλέμμα προς τον Ιερό Βράχο της Ακρόπολης. Συντονιστείτε στο YouTube του Ιδρύματος Ωνάση, στην ιστοσελίδα του Υπουργείου Πολιτισμού και Αθλητισμού/@minculturegr και στην ΕΡΤ1/@ertsocial για να δείτε σε live streaming την οπτικοακουστική παρουσίαση του νέου φωτισμού της Ακρόπολης από την @eleftheriadeko_studio.