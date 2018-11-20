 

Δύο νεκροί μεταξύ των οποίων ο δράστης και ένας σοβαρά τραυματισμένος αστυνομικός, τα θύματα από την επίθεση κοντά στο νοσοκομείο Chicago Mercy Hospital στο Σικάγο. Σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ, πυρά δέχτηκε και μία γυναίκα.

 

 

 