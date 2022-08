Κολύμβηση: Πρωταθλητής Ευρώπης ο Απόστολος Χρήστου

🇬🇷 Apostolos Christou sees gold in Roma!



Christou stuns Rome with a win over Ceccon by 0.04. He wins gold in the Men’s 50m Backstroke with a time of 24.36 🥇



Day 5️⃣ is closing.