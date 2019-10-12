Η Bella Hadid μίλησε ανοιχτά για τα προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει και την μάχη που δίνει, σε ένα μακροσκελές μήνυμα στο Instagram.
Το διάσημο σoυπερμόντελ δημοσίευσε στον λογαριασμό της ένα προσωπικό και άκρως αποκαλυπτικό μήνυμα σχετικά με την ψυχική υγεία, στο οποίο μιλάει για τον δικό της αγώνα, προσφέροντας συμβουλές βασισμένες στην εμπειρία της.
«Χτες ήταν Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ψυχικής Υγείας. Μια μάχη που ξέρω πως έχουμε δώσει οι περισσότεροι στο παρελθόν ή δίνουμε τώρα. Και αν όχι, ίσως γνωρίζετε κάποιον που το περνάει. Είναι κάτι με το οποίο παλεύω τα τελευταία χρόνια αλλά πλέον σε ένα βαθμό που δεν με καταστρέφει όσο παλαιότερα. Ακόμη έχω άσχημες ημέρες μαζί με καλές, αλλά νιώθω ευγνώμων και περήφανη για τον εαυτό μου που βρίσκομαι σε αυτό το σημείο σήμερα, στα 23 μου χρόνια», γράφει στο μήνυμά της η Bella Hadid.
Στη συνέχεια αναφέρεται στα social media, τονίζοντας πως δεν είναι αλήθεια όσα βλέπουμε. «Θα ήθελα να προσθέσω πως όσα βλέπετε στο ίντερνετ ή στα social media δεν είναι πάντα ό,τι δείχνει. Η ευτυχία που δημιουργούμε online ενώ είμαστε δυστυχισμένοι στη ζωή δεν έχει κανένα νόημα, αλλά μερικές φορές μοιάζει πιο εύκολο να ζεις με την θλίψη σου αντί να μιλάς γι' αυτήν», λέει η ίδια.
Η Bella Hadid τονίζει επίσης την σημασία που έχει να φροντίζουμε τον εαυτό μας. «Μην νιώθετε πίεση από τα πράγματα στο ίντερνετ, αν δεν θέλετε να σηκωθείτε από το κρεβάτι, μην το κάνετε. Αν θέλετε να ακυρώσετε σχέδια, ακυρώστε τα. Το να φροντίζετε και να προστατεύετε τον εαυτό σας και την ενέργειά σας είναι κάτι που έμαθα πως βοηθάει», προσθέτει.
Και καταλήγει: «Όταν νιώθετε τον κόσμο να γκρεμίζεται γύρω σας, επιτρέπεται να ζητήσετε βοήθεια. Δεν χρειάζεται να παλεύετε με την ψυχική σας κατάσταση μόνοι. Μοιραστείτε την αγάπη, ποτέ δεν ξέρετε πόσο τα λόγια ή το χαμόγελό σας μπορεί να αλλάξουν την ημέρα κάποιου, ακόμη και την δική σας. Αν το διαβάζετε αυτό και νιώθετε πως δεν υπάρχει φως στην άκρη του τούνελ...υπάρχει... και σας βλέπω! Είστε δυνατοί, είστε αρκετά καλοί και αξίζετε να είστε ευτυχισμένοι!!».
I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You have no idea how much it means to me reading each message.💛 Yesterday was mental health awareness day. A struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or dealing with currently. And if not, you probably know someone who is.. something that I have been dealing with for a few years but finally at a point where it doesn’t consume me as much as before. still have bad days along with the good, but grateful and proud of myself to be in the place that I am today, going into my 23rd year of life. with that being said , I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems..the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don’t feel pressured by things online...if you don’t want to get out of bed, don’t. If you want to cancel plans, cancel them. Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I’ve learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone. We need to spread love and allow love in. Be kind ! To the people around you! strangers! everyone!.be aware! the moments that we have are singular and you will never know the struggle or the pain of another person until you are in their shoes. so reach out n ask. We all need love&support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can't find in themselves, please be that person..You never know how much your words or just a smile can change someone’s day n even yours as well.If you are reading this and feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel... there is ... and I see you ! You are strong , you are good enough and you DESERVE to be happy!!I am going to write a new morning mantra right now and you should too! I love all of you out there so much! Sending a big virtual hug