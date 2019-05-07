Το φετινό ήταν ίσως το πιο «διασκεδαστικό» Met Gala όλων των εποχών, με την διαφορετικότητα να χαρακτηρίζει τις άκρως εκκεντρικές εμφανίσεις των διάσημων στο κόκκινο χαλί και το πάρτι που ακολούθησε να κορυφώνει την υπερβολή.
Μπορεί η Anna Wintour να έχει ορίσει μερικούς πολύ αυστηρούς κανόνες για το dinner party του Met Gala, όπου μεταξύ άλλων απαγορεύονται τα κινητά τηλέφωνα, αλλά κάθε χρόνο πολλοί είναι οι διάσημοι που «παρανομούν» και δημοσιεύουν βίντεο και φωτογραφίες στα social media, δίνοντας μια inside ιδέα από την φαντασμαγορική βραδιά.
Οι Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez ήταν από τις πρώτες που αψήφησαν τον αυστηρό κανόνα και πόζαραν για μια selfie με τους συζύγους τους, Alex Rodriguez και Kanye West. Το ζεύγος Lopez-Rodriguez φόρεσε δημιουργίες του οίκου Versace, με την Kim Kardashian να επιλέγει μια δημιουργία Thierry Mugler, που όπως αποκάλυψε η ίδια στην Vogue, χρειάστηκε οκτώ μήνες για να φτιαχτεί.
Had to take a selfie with @kimkardashian and Kanye! @jlo #MetGala #AllThePink
Από τα highlights της βραδιάς ήταν η εμφάνιση του Jared Leto, που κρατούσε ομοίωμα του κεφαλιού του -μια τάση που πρωτοπαρουσιάστηκε σε επίδειξη του οίκου Gucci- και πολλοί διάσημοι εκμεταλλεύτηκαν την ευκαιρία να ποζάρουν με το περίτεχνο «αξεσουάρ», ανάμεσά τους οι Lily Collins και Selma Hayek. Η Kim Kardashian φωτογραφήθηκε επίσης με τις αδερφές της, Kendall και Kylie Jenner και τον ιδρυτής της Amazon Jeff Bezos, με την Kendall να κάνει γκριμάτσες, κρατώντας ταυτόχρονα το ψεύτικο κεφάλι του Jared Leto.
Η Solange Knowles ήταν μια ακόμη από τις καλεσμένες που δε δίστασε να βγάλει selfies, παρά την απαγόρευση, ποζάροντας με την Ciara αλλά και την τενίστρια Serena Williams.
Σε γενικές γραμμές, το «mix & mingle» ήταν βασικό στοιχείο του πάρτι με τους διάσημους να κάνουν διάφορα πηγαδάκια και με κάθε ευκαιρία να ποζάρουν για φωτογραφίες. Μέσα στο μουσείο, είχε τοποθετηθεί μάλιστα μια τεράστια εγκατάσταση με φλαμίνγκο για να φωτογραφίζονται εκεί οι διάσημοι. Η Kim δεν έχασε ξανά την ευκαιρία, ποζάροντας για ακόμη μια φορά μαζί με τις αδερφές της και την J-Lo μπροστά από τα τεράστια ροζ φλαμίνγκο.
They say that making an entrance is key, and where is that more true than at the #MetGala? But, on the first Monday in May, grand entrances aren't just for the guests. Thanks to @raulavilainc, the event's designer, the @metmuseum's Great Hall and its stairs transform annually into a floral-filled wonderworld. Tonight, after celebrities ascend the grand staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they will gaze upon a bow-legged water fowl, standing 25 feet tall and comprised of 30,000 flowers.
Άλλη μια εμφάνιση που ξεχώρισε στο πάρτι, ήταν εκείνη της Katy Perry που αφού πόζαρε με πολυέλαιο Swarovski στο κόκκινο χαλί, άλλαξε ρούχα και περιφερόταν στο πάρτι ντυμένη ως χάμπουργκερ.
Katy Perry transformed from a chandelier into a high fashion hamburger inside the #MetGala. (🎥: @ritaora)
Τέλος, τα Insta Stories μονοπώλησε η εμφάνιση της Cher, που τραγούδησε στη σκηνή του Met Gala την επιτυχία της «Believe» από το 1998 αλλά και το «Waterloo» των ABBA.
Gone camping. Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Condé Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour wears a Chanel couture pink sequined gown and feathered cape.
The call is coming from inside the museum. Celine Dion wears an Oscar de la Renta silver fringe bodysuit with a feather headpiece.
@ladygaga snapped. Met Gala cochair Lady Gaga in custom Brandon Maxwell.
Hair goals. @jaredleto wears Gucci (and carries a Gucci replica of his own head).
Lumière found wigless. @katyperry wears a custom chandelier dress by Moschino.
We love it when @gigihadid gets weird. Gigi Hadid in head to toe @Michaelkors sequins.
Valley of the dolls. Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in Versace, and Kim Kardashian West, in Thierry Mugler.
@harrystyles has 3DE: 3 Dimensional Energy. Met Gala cochair Harry Styles in Gucci.