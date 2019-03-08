Η Λένα Χίντι, η διάσημη «Σέρσεϊ Λάνιστερ» του Game of Thrones, επισκέφθηκε την Μόρια της Λέσβου, από όπου κατήγγειλε δημοσίως τις «αδιανόητα απάνθρωπες» συνθήκες διαβίωσης» για τους πρόσφυγες.
Η γνωστή ηθοποιός και ακτιβίστρια της οργάνωσης IRC (Διεθνής Επιτροπή Διάσωσης) δημοσίευσε ένα βίντεο στο Instagram, όπου μιλάει για το «στρατόπεδο προσφύγων» με τις «αδιανόητα απάνθρωπες» συνθήκες και τους κατά πολύ υπεράριθμους πρόσφυγες, ζητώντας στους θαυμαστές της να ενισχύσουν την οργάνωση.
Η Λένα Χίντι αναφέρει επίσης πως το συγκεκριμένο κέντρο υποδοχής είναι ανεπαρκώς εξοπλισμένο για να φροντίσει ανθρώπινα τους ανθρώπους που υποφέρουν καθώς και για κρούσματα κακοποίησης και σεξουαλικής κακοποίησης σε άνδρες, γυναίκες και παιδιά, καθώς και για τις επιπτώσεις των συνθηκών διαβίωσης στην ψυχική υγεία τους.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
This is Moria, formerly an army camp, it’s now a reception centre. It’s where people are processed once they arrive on the island of Lesvos. More than 5,000 people are currently stuck here. Its capacity is 3,000. Just before Christmas, there were 9,000 residents. The majority of people who arrive for their appointments have experienced unthinkable violence, they have been raped, tortured or seen their families torn apart by war. It’s overcrowded, there’s a lack of sanitation, running water is often shut off, food queues are three hours, hunger and claustrophobic queuing results in violence, some residents starve instead of facing the food line, toilets are avoided after dark with women too frightened to use them. Amongst the people @theIRC @IRCEurope has supported, 60% have considered suicide with 30% having attempted it. Just six psychologists operate inside the camp, sharing one container, making it impossible to give private sessions to people who desperately need mental health support.
Ωστόσο η ηθοποιός σχολιάζει πως εκεί συνάντησε πολλούς ανθρώπους που την ενέπνευσαν ιδιαίτερα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I’ve just come back from the island of Lesvos, Greece. This is my second time here with @theIRC @IRCEurope. I first came here in 2016 and now I’m back, to witness the mental health crisis that has unfolded. I have spoken to many incredible individuals - like this young man, Patrick. He’s bright and he’s strong. Sitting with him was a privilege. He was a human rights activist and social worker in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said that the help he received from the mental health centre is what saved him. He now helps those in need at the camp. He is a vital source of strength and hope inside Moria, where there is very little for people to feel hopeful about. I’ll be sharing more stories of the people I’ve met, what I’ve seen, and how you can make a difference.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
@teamhumanity THANKYOU .. This was a joyful experience.. Led by the energetic female empowering explosion of enthusiasm Salam (center) and staffed by women from the nearby Moria camp, to see faces that are experiencing joy and and a moment of freedom and space is magnificent. Allowing only women and children, giving them a safe space each day, respite from a life of repetitive sadness . In a place that feels mostly hopeless, you provide space for hope to make roots 🥰💪👊👊👊💗
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
We met @theIRC @IRCEurope team at their mental health centre in Mytilini. The four young psychologists - Zoe, Demetra, Stella, Thanassis and a case worker, Pablo, are led by the wonderful Kiki. Between them they support (band aid) those stuck at the Moria reception centre on Lesvos. I asked the team what gave them hope. “When clients say thank you,” they told me. “But the best case is we don’t see them again — because they don’t need us.” The mental health support given by the IRC is a lifeline, only impeded by the fact that clients have to return to a place where they are unprotected, unsupported and unsure about their future. Link in bio . THANKYOU for all and any support 💪
Αυτή είναι η δεύτερη φορά που η Λένα Χίντι επισκέπτεται την Ελλάδα με αφορμή το προσφυγικό, καθώς το καλοκαίρι του 2016 είχε πάει στον καταυλισμό προσφύγων στο Καρά Τεπέ. Τότε, όπως λέει, δεν της είχε επιτραπεί η είσοδος στη Μόρια και η ίδια δεν μπορεί να φανταστεί πόσο χειρότερα ήταν τα πράγματα.
Δείτε το βίντεο:
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.