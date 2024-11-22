Λονδίνο: Εκκενώνεται το νότιο terminal του Γκάτγουικ για «περιστατικό ασφαλείας»

Εκκενώνεται το νότιο terminal του Γκάτγουικ για «περιστατικό ασφαλείας», το μεσημέρι της Παρασκευής.

Ένα μεγάλο μέρος του Νότιου Τερματικού Σταθμού Terminal έχει εκκενωθεί προληπτικά, ενώ το αεροδρόμιο ανακοίνωσε πως συνεχίζεται «η διερεύνηση ενός συμβάντος ασφαλείας».

Οι επιβάτες δεν θα μπορούν να εισέλθουν στο Νότιο Terminal όσο η αστυνομία ερευνά το περιστατικό. «Η ασφάλεια των επιβατών και του προσωπικού μας παραμένει η πρώτη μας προτεραιότητα. Εργαζόμαστε σκληρά για να επιλύσουμε το πρόβλημα το συντομότερο δυνατό», αναφέρθηκε επίσης στην πρώτη ανακοίνωση του αεροδρομίου.

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.



Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.



Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0 — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024

Στο Twitter κυκλοφορούν ήδη φωτογραφίες από συνωστισμό στο αεροδρόμιο Gatwick, καθώς οι επιβάτες αναμένουν να διευκρινιστεί τι θα γίνει με τις πτήσεις τους.

Whole of Gatwick south terminal being evacuated right now after huge delays at security. Looks like they are only evacuating the main terminal and pushing people to the gates. Is it a suspect package? Police told me it was a security incident earlier that led to big Q. pic.twitter.com/derSovIvhD — Laurence KC, ⓥ Pavegen (@LaurenceKC) November 22, 2024

Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and 1000's of all over the streets and carparks waiting. pic.twitter.com/igXDpt9aQL — Nick Meacham (@SportsProNick) November 22, 2024

Περισσότερα σε λίγο...