Λονδίνο: Εκκενώνεται το νότιο terminal του Γκάτγουικ για «περιστατικό ασφαλείας»

Είναι το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο αεροδρόμιο του Λονδίνου

LifO Newsroom
Λονδίνο: Εκκενώνεται το νότιο terminal του Γκάτγουικ για «περιστατικό ασφαλείας»
Εκκενώνεται το νότιο terminal του Γκάτγουικ για «περιστατικό ασφαλείας», το μεσημέρι της Παρασκευής.

Ένα μεγάλο μέρος του Νότιου Τερματικού Σταθμού Terminal έχει εκκενωθεί προληπτικά, ενώ το αεροδρόμιο ανακοίνωσε πως συνεχίζεται «η διερεύνηση ενός συμβάντος ασφαλείας».

Οι επιβάτες δεν θα μπορούν να εισέλθουν στο Νότιο Terminal όσο η αστυνομία ερευνά το περιστατικό. «Η ασφάλεια των επιβατών και του προσωπικού μας παραμένει η πρώτη μας προτεραιότητα. Εργαζόμαστε σκληρά για να επιλύσουμε το πρόβλημα το συντομότερο δυνατό», αναφέρθηκε επίσης στην πρώτη ανακοίνωση του αεροδρομίου.

Στο Twitter κυκλοφορούν ήδη φωτογραφίες από συνωστισμό στο αεροδρόμιο Gatwick, καθώς οι επιβάτες αναμένουν να διευκρινιστεί τι θα γίνει με τις πτήσεις τους. 

Περισσότερα σε λίγο...

