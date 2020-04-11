Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
«Μελάνια, είσαι κούκλα με τη μάσκα»

Η ΠΡΩΤΗ ΚΥΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ΑΝΕΒΑΖΕΙ ΜΙΑ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΠΡΟΦΥΛΑΞΗΣ ΣΤΟ INSTAGRAM ΚΑΙ ΕΠΑΙΝΕΙΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΛΟΓΟΥΣ ΣΤΥΛΙΣΤΙΚΟΥΣ!

 

 

Στον (αργοπορημένο) αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού και η πρώτη κυρία των ΗΠΑ. Ανέβασε χθες στο λογαρισμό της στο instagram (4.2 εκατομμύρια followers) αυτή την φωτογραφία της, με μάσκα, λέγοντας ότι οι γιατροί την συνιστούν για να μη διασπαρεί περαιτέρω ο ιός. 

Τα περισσότερα σχόλια από κάτω, αναφέρονται στο ότι η μάσκα ταιριάζει στο πρόσωπό της προσθέτοντας στιλ. «She's even beautiful when most of her face is covered 😍»

Καθένας και το κοινό του...

11.4.2020
LIFO TEAM

