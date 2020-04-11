«Μελάνια, είσαι κούκλα με τη μάσκα»

View this post on Instagram
As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It is recommended to keep us all safe.
Στον (αργοπορημένο) αγώνα κατά του κορωνοϊού και η πρώτη κυρία των ΗΠΑ. Ανέβασε χθες στο λογαρισμό της στο instagram (4.2 εκατομμύρια followers) αυτή την φωτογραφία της, με μάσκα, λέγοντας ότι οι γιατροί την συνιστούν για να μη διασπαρεί περαιτέρω ο ιός.
Τα περισσότερα σχόλια από κάτω, αναφέρονται στο ότι η μάσκα ταιριάζει στο πρόσωπό της προσθέτοντας στιλ. «She's even beautiful when most of her face is covered 😍»
Καθένας και το κοινό του...