Πέθανε ο αποστεωμένος ελέφαντας στη Σρι Λάνκα, του οποίου οι τραγικές εικόνες είχαν κάνει τον γύρο του κόσμου προκαλώντας θύελλα αντιδράσεων.
Η Tikiri ήταν ένας από τους 60 ελέφαντες που αναγκάζονταν να περπατούν κάθε χρόνο στο φεστιβάλ Perahera. Τον περασμένο Αύγουστο, το Save Elephant Foundation (SEF), οργάνωση για τα δικαιώματα των ζώων, είχε δημοσιεύσει φωτογραφίες της για να καταγγείλει την κακοποίηση.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
This is Tikiiri, a 70 year old ailing female. She is one of the 60 elephants who must work in the service of the Perahera Festival in Sri Lanka this year. Tikiri joins in the parade early every evening until late at night every night for ten consecutive nights, amidst the noise, the fireworks, and smoke. She walks many kilometers every night so that people will feel blessed during the ceremony. No one sees her bony body or her weakened condition, because of her costume. No one sees the tears in her eyes, injured by the bright lights that decorate her mask, no one sees her difficulty to step as her legs are short shackled while she walks. For a ceremony, all have the right to belief as long as that belief does not disturb or harm another. How can we call this a blessing, or something holy, if we make other lives to suffer? Today is World Elephant Day. We cannot bring a peaceful world to the elephant if we still think that this image is acceptable. To love, to do no harm, to follow a path of kindness and compassion, this is the Way of Buddha. It is time to follow. ทิกกิรี ช้างแก่คราวทวด เป็นหนึ่งในช้างหกสิบเชือกที่เข้าร่วมเดินพิธีแห่ในงานเทศกาลเพราเฮลา ในปีนี้ นี่คือสภาพช้างที่เหมือนซากศพเดินได้ ที่มนุษย์บังคับให้เธอเดินในพิธีแห่งบุญ เธอต้องเดินตั้งแต่หัวค่ำจนถึงใกล้รุ่งทุกวัน ท่ามกลางเสียงมโหรี ที่บรรเลงตลอดทางและสองข้างทางหนาแน่นไปด้วยผู้คนที่ส่งเสียงอื้ออึง เธอเดินย่ำไปบนท้องถนนที่ร้อนท่ามกลางควันไปที่หนาทึบจากการจุดประทัดและเผามะพร้าว ทุกคนที่ยืนอยู่ตรงนั้นตกตะลึงในเครื่องแต่งกายของช้างและริ้วขบวนที่อลังการ แต่ทุกคนลืมมองไปที่ดวงตาของพวกเขา ไม่มีใครเห็นเท้าทั้งสี่ผูกโซ่อย่างแน่นหนาเดินไปบนท้องถนนที่เสียงโซ่กระทบดังไปตลอดทาง ไม่มีใครมองเห็นร่างกายที่ผอมเกร็ง อ่อนล้า ที่ซ่อนภายใต้ผืนอาภรณ์ที่ประดับ ทิกกิรี ศาสนาพุทธสอนให้เรามีความเมตตาและไม่เบียดเบียนผู้อื่น แต่การบังคับช้างที่อยู่ในสภาพอย่างนี้มาเดินขบวนมันขัดต่อหลักศาสนา ที่เราเชื่ออยู่ ความเมตตาที่แท้จริงคือการมองทุกชีวิตมีความหมายและมีค่าเท่ากัน #saveelephantfoundation #loveandbananas #elephant
Ο υπουργός τουρισμού της Σρι Λάνκα είχε δηλώσει τότε στο BBC πως θα την απέσυραν από το δρώμενο και σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα, επεστράφη τελικά στον φροντιστή της.
Ωστόσο ο Lek Chailert, ιδρυτής του SEF, ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη πως ο 70χρονος ελέφαντας πέθανε. «Τα μαρτύριο της Tikiri τελείωσε, η ψυχή της είναι τώρα ελεύθερη. Τίποτα δεν μπορεί πια να την βλάψει», σχολίασε μέσω Instagram. «Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Μην κοιτάξεις ποτέ ξανά πίσω αυτόν τον κόσμο που φέρθηκε τόσο σκληρά σε σένα και τους φίλους σου».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
The sad news is just out tonight that Tikiri passed away this evening. There is both sorrow and relief here. To think of her brings such pain to my heart. That hard service was her life, and not freedom, carries for me a commitment to others who yet suffer. That we could not help her before her eyes would shut forever fosters a renewed courage, and bears a responsibility for us to find safe refuges for all of the captive Giants born under the yoke of Man. What we wished for Tikiri, even a few days of freedom with love and care, we will demand for others. The day that I met Tikiri, her eyes locked with mine, telling me all that I needed to know. Her own fear and anger and sorrow is now part of that longer memory of her kind which should bear us no affection. Tikiri's suffering has ended, her soul is now free. No more harm can come to her. RIP dear Tikiri. Never look back to this world so cruel toward you and your friends. หลังจากที่ล้มครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า มาตอนเย็นนี้ทิคคิรีก็ได้จากโลกนี้ไปอย่างทุกข์ทรมาน เธอไม่มีโอกาสที่จะได้เห็นอิสรภาพก่อนเธอตาย เธอไม่เคยได้สัมผัสความรักจากมนุษย์ก่อนที่ดวงตาคู่นั้นของเธอจะปิดสนิท วันที่ดิฉันได้พบกับทิคคิรีที่ศรีลังกา และตัดสินใจนำเรื่องของเธอสู่สายตาชาวโลก ดวงตาคู่นั้นของเธอมันบอกทุกอย่างในความรู้สึกที่เธอมี ดิฉันรู้สึกสัมผัสถึงความกลัว โกรธ ความเจ็บปวด และความหมดหวังของเธอ หลับให้สบายนะทิคคิรีวันนี้เป็นอิสระแล้ว ไม่ต้องเป็นทาสใครอีกต่อไป มองไปข้างหน้าอย่าหันหลังกลับมามอง โลกนี้ที่มีแต่การทารุนกรรม เกิดมาอีกทีอย่าเกิดมาเป็นช้างให้คนทารุนกรรมอีก #saveelephantfoundation #bekindtoanimals #bekindtoelephants #elephant
Η οργάνωση είχε δημοσιεύσει τον Αύγουστο φωτογραφίες της Tikiri, που την έδειχναν να δίνει παράσταση στο φεστιβάλ Perahera με το αποστεωμένο σώμα της να κρύβεται από ένα πολύχρωμο κοστούμι. Εκπρόσωπος του βουδιστικού ναού που διοργανώνει το φεστιβάλ είχε πει στην βρετανική Metro πως η Tikiri έπασχε από μια «νόσο του πεπτικού συστήματος» που την εμπόδιζε να πάρει βάρος, προσθέτοντας πως αυτό «δεν επηρέαζε ούτε την δύναμη ούτε τις ικανότητές της».
Οι φωτογραφίες προκάλεσαν σάλο και στην Tikiri δόθηκε φαρμακευτική αγωγή, αλλά σύμφωνα με το SEF, η κατάστασή της «παρέμεινε ίδια».
Η PETA είχε επίσης καταγγείλει στο BBC πως πολλοί ελέφαντες στη Σρι Λάνκα υποφέρουν από «παρόμοια ή χειρότερη μεταχείριση σε μια τουριστική βιομηχανία εκμετάλλευσης και κακοποίησης», καλώντας για αυστηρότερους νόμους προστασίας των ζώων και συνέστησε στους τουρίστες να αποφεύγουν μέρη που προσφέρουν βόλτες ή παραστάσεις με ελέφαντες.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Tikiiri is not the only one who has become the victim of abuse in the name of the Holy Spectacle. Every year almost a hundred elephants are transported to the temple and forced to walk in the parade. Every day, after their tiring nighttime walk, they are chained and disturbed by many tourists. They have virtually no time to even get a short nap. In the late afternoon after they are bathed, they are dressed and readied to walk again. Even the processional costumes takes so long to adorn, amid threats and intimidation, in the heat and the noise, their lives are not their own. This is the life behind the scenes during the ten days and ten nights of their religious performance. During the long night street walk, their legs are shackled. They shuffle along through the smoke and dark, to the cadence of drums and chains jangling, eyes filled with the light from their adornments, ears never to be satisfied with the noise of the forest. Beside every elephant is a man with a spear - it is not merely ceremonial. Every elephant has felt the piercing point, understands the significance. So they pass through the gauntlet of the prayerful and devout, and the many other onlookers just out for the show. The smoke and the light irritates their eyes. They squint tremulously, tears roll down their face. They yawn continuously for lack of rest. No one sees their painful expressions. People come from all around the world to celebrate the occasion. Everyone is overwhelmed by the sights and the the sounds and the play of historical drama. Most fail to see the reality in front of them. It is tragic when religious expression supercedes the original teaching. The elephant suffers. How can a ceremony grant merit and blessing when the way of love, kindness, and compassion is not present? We ought to follow the teachings of the Lord Buddha, not to bring other lives to suffer for personal perceived benefit. This short film is a clear voice for the elephant who is sacrificed for belief. No time for us to pray for the Elephant. Action only way to help to protect them from abuse.
Με πληροφορίες από BBC