WINGS OF LIGHT Photo Christian Spencer Highly Commended no ZSL Photo Contest | London | 2015 A Black jacobin hummingbird flies in front of the rising sun in the atlantic rainforest in Brazil revealing wings of rainbows as the sunlight penetrates the wings. The prism effect This photo contains NO digital manipulation Photoshop free zone LIMITED EDITION PRINTS ARE AVAILABLE OF WINGED PRISM