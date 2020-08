View this post on Instagram

‪On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases. More than just a store, RS No.9 will be a fully immersive experience for fans of all ages. We can’t wait for you to take a look around! Follow @rollingstonescarnaby for more info. ‪#RSNo9 #Carnaby‬ #therollingstones #rollingstonescarnaby #newstore #newstoreopening #merch