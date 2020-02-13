Η Μίλα Γιόβοβιτς μίλησε για το πρόβλημα υγείας της νεογέννητης κόρης της, που ήρθε στον κόσμο πριν από μια εβδομάδα, αποκαλύπτοντας πως έχει ίκτερο.
Η 44χρονη ηθοποιός δημοσίευσε στο Instagram μια φωτογραφία της νεογέννητης Osian στην αγκαλιά της αδερφής της, της 4χρονης Dashiel Edan, να την ταΐζει γάλα με ένα μπουκάλι.
«Δεν υπάρχει τίποτα πιο γλυκό από το να βλέπεις τα παιδιά σου να αγαπιούνται και να εκτιμούν τον χρόνο τους μαζί. Η Dashiel δεν χορταίνει το "μικρό μωρό της" και την ταΐζει σε κάθε ευκαιρία», έγραψε η ίδια, σημειώντας πως λόγω του ίκτερου το βρέφος χρειάζεται να πίνει περισσότερο μητρικό γάλα, οπότε χρησιμοποιούν και μπιμπερό.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼
Η Μίλα Γιόβοβιτς, που έχει επίσης μια κόρη με τον σύζυγό της Paul W.S. Anderson, την 12χρονη Ever Gabo, εξήγησε στη συνέχεια γιατί δεν θηλάζει το μωρό της αυτή την στιγμή.
«Χρειάστηκε να δώσουμε περισσότερο μητρικό γάλα, που βγάζω με θήλαστρο, επειδή η Osian έχει ίκτερο και δεν το έχει ξεπεράσει ακόμη, οπότε μπαινοβγαίνουμε στο νοσοκομείο όλη την εβδομάδα και μας είπαν πως όσο περισσότερο γάλα πίνει, τόσο πιο γρήγορα θα γίνει καλά. Αλλά αποκοιμιέται τόσο γρήγορα στον θηλασμό που χρειάστηκε να την ταΐζουμε με μπιμπερό ώστε να πίνει όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερο», ανέφερε η ηθοποιός.
«Η γλυκιά μου έχει τόσες γρατσουνιές στις φτέρνες, από όπου της παίρνουν αίμα για να ελέγξουν τα αντισώματα, που πονάει η καρδιά μου μόνο που το σκέφτομαι. Αλλά ελπίζουμε οι σημερινές εξετάσεις να δείξουν ότι καλυτερεύει», πρόσθεσε.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Cuteness alert!! Ever has been the very model of an amazing big sister. She was so desperate to meet little baby Osian and take care of her. She helps with everything and calms her when she’s crying. It’s amazing to see her walking around, cradling the baby and singing lullabies to her. As a family, we could not be more proud of our eldest. I can already see that Osian will grow up with not one, but two mamas in our house! You’re the best Evs! Thank you so much for your help and we all love you so much!❤️❤️❤️✨#evergaboanderson #osianlarkelliot #sisters Dress: @fishandkids
Η τρίτη κόρη της Μίλα Γιόβοβιτς γεννήθηκε στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου και μια ημέρα μετά το ανακοίνωσε μέσω Instagram, γράφοντας πως ήδη έχουν ξετρελαθεί οικογενειακώς μαζί της.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻♀️😂 which makes this “old news” but anyway, at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered 😛! At least she has many names to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️💥☄️ #osianlarkelliot
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
What an amazing Papa. To say I’m lucky to have this man in my life is an understatement. How sweet and caring he is, how helpful and present. Staying up all night to help with the baby, always asking before I do if he can get something for me. He’s been like this from the very beginning, kind and thoughtful and loving and just the most wonderful man to myself and our children. I say it often but can never say enough how lucky we are to have him in our lives. We love you Papa. With all our hearts. ❤️ #paulwsanderson #osianlarkelliot
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
From 2007 to 2020, it’s amazing to watch our little family grow. I’ve been looking through old pics of our two other births and thought it was interesting to see Paul and I then and now and also see our babies side by side on the day they were born. I learned a lot from my first delivery till now, mainly to touch up my make up right before hand so I look presentable for pictures!😂The first baby pic is Ever, then Dash and Osian is the last pic. They all look so much alike. Osian is definitely the most substantial with that round, full moon face! #evergaboanderson #dashielanderson #osianlarkelliot