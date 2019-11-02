Η Heidi Klum γιόρτασε το Halloween με μία εντυπωσιακή και μαζί τρομακτική στολή, που για να την φορέσει της πήρε περισσότερες από 12 ώρες.
Παρόλο που δεν υπάρχει οριστική απάντηση για το τι ακριβώς ντύθηκε, πολλοί είναι εκείνοι που πιστεύουν ότι η έμπνευσή της έρχεται από το γοτθικό μυθιστόρημα Φρανκεστάιν αλλά και κινηματογραφικές ταινίες με εξωγήινους. Η εμφάνιση του 46χρονου μοντέλου χρειάστηκε πάνω από 12 ώρες για να ολοκληρωθεί αφού ξεκίνησε στις 10 το πρωί και ολοκληρώθηκε τα μεσάνυχτα.
The team at @prorenfx making progress 🎃👻🖤💀🕷🧛🏻♀️🐀🕸 #heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween @instamaxmonty
Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο η εμφάνιση τους μοντέλου που έχει περπατήσει στις σημαντικότερες πασαρέλες του κόσμου, την έκανε και φέτος θέμα σε όλα τα lifestyle μίντια.
Η εμφάνιση περιελάμβανε μεταλλικά καλώδια και ψεύτικες πληγές, ένα τεράστιο κεφάλι χωρίς μαλλιά και εντόσθια να ξεχειλίζουν.
A 360-degree view of @heidiklum's out-of-this-world Halloween costume. Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, arrived to her 20th Annual Halloween Party in a hazmat truck. On the red carpet, she hissed and clawed at cameras, showing off her costume’s organ-like prosthetics, stitching and wires. “Is my brain still glowing?” she asked the group of reporters, stating that the inspiration for the costume came from Kaulitz’s Tokio Hotel band. Tap the link in bio to see all of the celebrity costumes from the bash. 📸: @lexieblacklock Report: @laylailchi . . . . . . . #wwdfashion #halloween #heidiklum #heidihalloween
Μια σειρά από δημοσιεύσεις στο Instagram του διάσημου μοντέλου παρουσιάζουν τη διαδικασία μεταμόρφωσής της με την βοήθεια της ομάδας της.
Now with Halloween being over I can’t wait to get into the Christmas spirit with you @mariahcarey
Thank you to all of these talented artists who made my costume. 🖤🎃💀🕷🐀👻🕸🧛🏻♀️🖤 #heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidihalloween @prorenfx @mikefontaine_ @nikkifontaine @jerryconstantinefx @noahsutfx @overture_fx @valeria.kole @lgelfand @christallaelizabeth @lauren.tirpak @izzigalindofx @lisa.douglass.31 @trenttaftsculpture @olivialegun @hester.tom @scottmwallace @catrinagr_ @shinya6239nyc @artsakamoto @9mmsfx