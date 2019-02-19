Θλίψη στον κόσμο της μόδας σκόρπισε η είδηση του θανάτου του Καρλ Λάγκερφελντ, με ηθοποιούς, μοντέλα και καλλιτέχνες να εκφράζουν τη θλίψη τους, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής στον διάσημο σχεδιαστή.
Ο Γερμανός σχεδιαστής πέθανε σήμερα στο Παρίσι σε ηλικία 85 ετών, ανακοίνωσε οίκος Chanel του οποίου ήταν καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής τα τελευταία 36 χρόνια.
Η πρώτη αντίδραση για τον θάνατο του «Κάιζερ», όπως τον αποκαλούσαν, ήρθε από τον Μπερνάρ Αρνό, πρόεδρο και διευθύνοντα σύμβουλο του κολοσσού ειδών πολυτελείας LVMH. Ο Αρνό δήλωσε «βαθύτατα λυπημένος» για τον θάνατο του Λάγκερφελντ, ενός «πολύ αγαπητού φίλου» και μιας «δημιουργικής ευφυΐας», όπως αναφέρει η δήλωσή του.
“Fashion and culture have lost a great inspiration.”— LVMH (@LVMH) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMHhttps://t.co/4kNYqTs6jn#KarlLagerfeld #Fendi @fendi #LVMH pic.twitter.com/2vtAHIZ5Rw
Ο θάνατος του σχεδιαστή συγκίνησε, όπως ήταν φυσικό, τους διάσημους φίλους του που κατέκλυσαν με μηνύματα τα social media, για να τον αποχαιρετίσουν.
Οι σχεδιάστριες Ντονατέλα Βερσάτσε και Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ ήταν από τις πρώτες που σχολίασαν τον θάνατό του. «Καρλ, η ιδιοφυΐα σου άγγιξε τις ζωές τόσο πολλών ανθρώπων, ειδικά του Τζιάνι κι εμένα. Ποτέ δεν θα ξεχάσουμε το απίστευτο ταλέντο σου και την αστείρευτη έμπνευσή σου. Πάντα μαθαίναμε από εσένα», έγραψε στο μήνυμά της η Ντονατέλα. Η Βικτόρια δημοσιεύοντας μια ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία του Λάγκερφελντ, γράφοντας: «Τόσο λυπημένη που το έμαθα. Ο Καρλ ήταν ιδιοφυΐα και πάντα τόσο ευγενικός και γενναιόδωρος τόσο σε προσωπικό όσο και σε επαγγελματικό επίπεδο».
So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP 💔x vb
Αποχαιρετιστήρια μηνύματα δημοσίευσαν όμως και οι αδερφές Τζίτζι και Μπέλα Χαντίντ, η Αλέξα Τσανγκ, η Ιμάν, η Νταϊάν Κρούγκερ, ο Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας, η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν, η Ολίβια Μαν, η Κρις Τζένερ, η Τζέσικα Σίμπσον και πολλοί ακόμη διάσημοι από τον χώρο της μόδας και του θεάματος.
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .💔 Rest In Peace KL❤️
Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b— florence welch (@flo_tweet) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
I’m sad to hear that the one and only @KarlLagerfeld has passed. He was a giant in my industry and a man who gave me and so many others an abundance of wonderful opportunities and experiences in fashion, art and life. Truly, this is the end to an era. #karllagerfeld pic.twitter.com/LrXAcOVSvb— Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals 🙏🏼) pic.twitter.com/NX7oPceSC3— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019