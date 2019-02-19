Θλίψη στον κόσμο της μόδας σκόρπισε η είδηση του θανάτου του Καρλ Λάγκερφελντ, με ηθοποιούς, μοντέλα και καλλιτέχνες να εκφράζουν τη θλίψη τους, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής στον διάσημο σχεδιαστή.

 

Ο Γερμανός σχεδιαστής πέθανε σήμερα στο Παρίσι σε ηλικία 85 ετών, ανακοίνωσε οίκος Chanel του οποίου ήταν καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής τα τελευταία 36 χρόνια. 

 

Η πρώτη αντίδραση για τον θάνατο του «Κάιζερ», όπως τον αποκαλούσαν, ήρθε από τον Μπερνάρ Αρνό, πρόεδρο και διευθύνοντα σύμβουλο του κολοσσού ειδών πολυτελείας LVMH. Ο Αρνό δήλωσε «βαθύτατα λυπημένος» για τον θάνατο του Λάγκερφελντ, ενός «πολύ αγαπητού φίλου» και μιας «δημιουργικής ευφυΐας», όπως αναφέρει η δήλωσή του.

 


Ο θάνατος του σχεδιαστή συγκίνησε, όπως ήταν φυσικό, τους διάσημους φίλους του που κατέκλυσαν με μηνύματα τα social media, για να τον αποχαιρετίσουν. 

 

Οι σχεδιάστριες Ντονατέλα Βερσάτσε και Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ ήταν από τις πρώτες που σχολίασαν τον θάνατό του. «Καρλ, η ιδιοφυΐα σου άγγιξε τις ζωές τόσο πολλών ανθρώπων, ειδικά του Τζιάνι κι εμένα. Ποτέ δεν θα ξεχάσουμε το απίστευτο ταλέντο σου και την αστείρευτη έμπνευσή σου. Πάντα μαθαίναμε από εσένα», έγραψε στο μήνυμά της η Ντονατέλα. Η Βικτόρια δημοσιεύοντας μια ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία του Λάγκερφελντ, γράφοντας: «Τόσο λυπημένη που το έμαθα. Ο Καρλ ήταν ιδιοφυΐα και πάντα τόσο ευγενικός και γενναιόδωρος τόσο σε προσωπικό όσο και σε επαγγελματικό επίπεδο». 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP 💔x vb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) στις

 

Αποχαιρετιστήρια μηνύματα δημοσίευσαν όμως και οι αδερφές Τζίτζι και Μπέλα Χαντίντ, η Αλέξα Τσανγκ, η Ιμάν, η Νταϊάν Κρούγκερ, ο Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας, η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν, η Ολίβια Μαν, η Κρις Τζένερ, η Τζέσικα Σίμπσον και πολλοί ακόμη διάσημοι από τον χώρο της μόδας και του θεάματος.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️🌥 #karllagerfeld #chanel

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#RIP #KarlLagerfeld #BLESSING #Legend

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jay Manuel (@mrjaymanuel) στις

 

 

 

 