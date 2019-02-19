Θλίψη στον κόσμο της μόδας σκόρπισε η είδηση του θανάτου του Καρλ Λάγκερφελντ, με ηθοποιούς, μοντέλα και καλλιτέχνες να εκφράζουν τη θλίψη τους, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής στον διάσημο σχεδιαστή.

Ο Γερμανός σχεδιαστής πέθανε σήμερα στο Παρίσι σε ηλικία 85 ετών, ανακοίνωσε οίκος Chanel του οποίου ήταν καλλιτεχνικός διευθυντής τα τελευταία 36 χρόνια.

Η πρώτη αντίδραση για τον θάνατο του «Κάιζερ», όπως τον αποκαλούσαν, ήρθε από τον Μπερνάρ Αρνό, πρόεδρο και διευθύνοντα σύμβουλο του κολοσσού ειδών πολυτελείας LVMH. Ο Αρνό δήλωσε «βαθύτατα λυπημένος» για τον θάνατο του Λάγκερφελντ, ενός «πολύ αγαπητού φίλου» και μιας «δημιουργικής ευφυΐας», όπως αναφέρει η δήλωσή του.





Ο θάνατος του σχεδιαστή συγκίνησε, όπως ήταν φυσικό, τους διάσημους φίλους του που κατέκλυσαν με μηνύματα τα social media, για να τον αποχαιρετίσουν.

Οι σχεδιάστριες Ντονατέλα Βερσάτσε και Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ ήταν από τις πρώτες που σχολίασαν τον θάνατό του. «Καρλ, η ιδιοφυΐα σου άγγιξε τις ζωές τόσο πολλών ανθρώπων, ειδικά του Τζιάνι κι εμένα. Ποτέ δεν θα ξεχάσουμε το απίστευτο ταλέντο σου και την αστείρευτη έμπνευσή σου. Πάντα μαθαίναμε από εσένα», έγραψε στο μήνυμά της η Ντονατέλα. Η Βικτόρια δημοσιεύοντας μια ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία του Λάγκερφελντ, γράφοντας: «Τόσο λυπημένη που το έμαθα. Ο Καρλ ήταν ιδιοφυΐα και πάντα τόσο ευγενικός και γενναιόδωρος τόσο σε προσωπικό όσο και σε επαγγελματικό επίπεδο».

Αποχαιρετιστήρια μηνύματα δημοσίευσαν όμως και οι αδερφές Τζίτζι και Μπέλα Χαντίντ, η Αλέξα Τσανγκ, η Ιμάν, η Νταϊάν Κρούγκερ, ο Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας, η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν, η Ολίβια Μαν, η Κρις Τζένερ, η Τζέσικα Σίμπσον και πολλοί ακόμη διάσημοι από τον χώρο της μόδας και του θεάματος.

Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b — florence welch (@flo_tweet) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.

Thanks for the talent.

RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) στις 19 Φεβ, 2019 στις 4:59 πμ PST

I’m sad to hear that the one and only @KarlLagerfeld has passed. He was a giant in my industry and a man who gave me and so many others an abundance of wonderful opportunities and experiences in fashion, art and life. Truly, this is the end to an era. #karllagerfeld pic.twitter.com/LrXAcOVSvb — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️🌥 #karllagerfeld #chanel Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) στις 19 Φεβ, 2019 στις 4:57 πμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. #RIP #KarlLagerfeld #BLESSING #Legend Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jay Manuel (@mrjaymanuel) στις 19 Φεβ, 2019 στις 5:49 πμ PST

It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2019