Η τραγουδίστρια των Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, πέθανε σήμερα μετά από πολύχρονη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και η μπάντα την αποχαιρέτησε με ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα στο Twitter. .

Το θρυλικό, σουηδικό ποπ-ροκ δίδυμο των Per Gessle και Marie Fredriksson είχε ιδρυθεί το 1986 και συνδέθηκε με μερικές από τις κορυφαίες επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας όπως τα The Look, Listen to your Heart, It must have been Love και Joyride. Μόλις έγινε γνωστή η είδηση του θανάτου της, ο επίσημος λογαριασμός των Roxette στο Instagram ανάρτησε το όνομα της Fredriksson με χρυσά γράμματα και τις χρονολογίες της γέννησης και του θανάτου της. Λίγο αργότερα ακολούθησε το αποχαιρετιστήριο μήνυμα στο Twitter.

Απευθυνόμενος στην μουσική συνοδοιπόρο του που έφυγε σήμερα από τη ζωή, ο Gessle έγραψε: «ο χρόνος περνά τόσο γρήγορα. Δεν ήταν τόσο παλιά που περνούσαμε μέρες και νύχτες στο μικροσκοπικό διαμέρισμά μου και κάναμε απίθανα όνειρα. Και τι όνειρο καταφέραμε τελικά να μοιραστούμε! Θεωρώ τιμή μου που γνώρισα το ταλέντο σου και την γενναιοδωρία σου. Όλη μου η αγάπη σε σένα και την οικογένειά σου. Τα πράγματα δεν θα είναι ποτέ ίδια».

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/MQwkjEozl3