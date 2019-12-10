Η τραγουδίστρια των Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, πέθανε σήμερα μετά από πολύχρονη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και η μπάντα την αποχαιρέτησε με ένα συγκινητικό μήνυμα στο Twitter. .
Το θρυλικό, σουηδικό ποπ-ροκ δίδυμο των Per Gessle και Marie Fredriksson είχε ιδρυθεί το 1986 και συνδέθηκε με μερικές από τις κορυφαίες επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας όπως τα The Look, Listen to your Heart, It must have been Love και Joyride. Μόλις έγινε γνωστή η είδηση του θανάτου της, ο επίσημος λογαριασμός των Roxette στο Instagram ανάρτησε το όνομα της Fredriksson με χρυσά γράμματα και τις χρονολογίες της γέννησης και του θανάτου της. Λίγο αργότερα ακολούθησε το αποχαιρετιστήριο μήνυμα στο Twitter.
Απευθυνόμενος στην μουσική συνοδοιπόρο του που έφυγε σήμερα από τη ζωή, ο Gessle έγραψε: «ο χρόνος περνά τόσο γρήγορα. Δεν ήταν τόσο παλιά που περνούσαμε μέρες και νύχτες στο μικροσκοπικό διαμέρισμά μου και κάναμε απίθανα όνειρα. Και τι όνειρο καταφέραμε τελικά να μοιραστούμε! Θεωρώ τιμή μου που γνώρισα το ταλέντο σου και την γενναιοδωρία σου. Όλη μου η αγάπη σε σένα και την οικογένειά σου. Τα πράγματα δεν θα είναι ποτέ ίδια».
Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/MQwkjEozl3— Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) December 10, 2019
Οι Roxette έγραψαν μερικές από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες τους την περίοδο 1989-1992, διοργανώνοντας παράλληλα την παγκόσμια περιοδεία "Join the Joyride". Το γκρουπ σταμάτησε τις ζωντανές εμφανίσεις για μερικά χρόνια και το 2001 επανήλθε με μία πανευρωπαϊκή περιοδεία με 26 συναυλίες.
ROXETTE CANCEL THEIR SUMMER TOUR. Roxette were supposed to start the last leg of their massive RoXXXette 30th Anniversary Tour on June 3rd. However, singer Marie Fredriksson has been advised by her doctors to refrain from touring and as a consequence all the summer shows are cancelled. Their last performance was to be at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, South Africa on February 8 earlier this year. Marie Fredriksson: ”It’s been an amazing 30 years! I feel nothing but joy and happiness when I look back on the Roxette world tours. All our shows and memories over the years will forever be a big part of my life. I’m particularly proud and grateful for coming back in 2009 after my severe illness and to have been able to take Roxette around the globe a couple of more times. Sadly, now my touring days are over and I want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful fans that has followed us on our long and winding journey. I look forward to the release of our album ”Good Karma” in June – for me it’s our best album ever!” Per Gessle: Who would have thought this small town band from the Swedish west coast were to be still on the loose after 30 years! We’ve done mind-blowing gigs all over the world that has taken us far beyond our wildest and craziest dreams. I want to thank all our fellow musicians and collaborators on and off the road. Thanks also to our beautiful fans, all of you who have listened, encouraged, waited, travelled, all of you who have shared the singing, laughter, joy and tears. Most of you have been just as much part of Roxette as we have! Without you, nothing (and I mean nothing!) would have been possible. Most of all I want to thank the mighty Marie, the Amazon of the holy voice, the Goddess of superb rock performance, the liberated and magnificent interpreter of my humble words and music, for this magic carpet ride which took us to the top of all the mountains. My God, what a great view we’ve had! The joyride on the road is over now – but we sure had fun, didn’t we?
Message from Marie: "I am so touched by your thoughts, your words and your endless love that you have shared since the cancelling of Roxette’s summer tour was announced. Eventually all good things must come to an end, and though I love being on stage, meeting our fans, I don't have the strength for the touring life any more. It’s as simple as that. Per and I now look forward to the release of our new album "Good Karma”. We really love it – hope you will too! Love from Marie." #roxette #itjusthappens #goodkarma
Τον Ιούλιο του 1986 κυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο τους single "Neverending Love" που σκαρφάλωσε αμέσως στην κορυφή των πιο πολυπαιγμένων τραγουδιών εκείνο το καλοκαίρι. Τον Οκτώβριο του 1988 κυκλοφόρησαν το άλμπουμ "Look Sharp!" με το οποίο οι Roxette έγιναν διεθνώς γνωστοί. Το άλμπουμ ανέβηκε στο Νο1 στα τοπ 24 χωρών.
Trying to find a C-major chord at the EMI Studio in Stockholm in 1986!
Το 2006 γιόρτασαν τα είκοσι χρόνια τους και κυκλοφόρησαν όλες τις επιτυχίες τους σε μία συλλογή με τον τίτλο "A Collection of Roxette hits- Their 20 Greatest Songs".