Ένας τόνος λευκά τουβλάκια Lego «χύθηκαν» για τρεις εβδομάδες στην Tate Modern, προσκαλώντας τους επισκέπτες να απελευθερώσουν τον αρχιτέκτονα που έκρυβαν μέσα τους και να δημιουργήσουν μια μικροσκοπική πόλη.
Ο Δανός καλλιτέχνης Olafur Eliasson εμπνεύστηκε το πρότζεκτ πριν από περίπου 15 χρόνια, το 2004, θέτοντας τη βάση για ένα δυναμικό έργο τέχνης που θα ξέφευγε από τα χέρια του καλλιτέχνη και θα διαμορφωνόταν τελικά από το ίδιο το κοινό. Φέτος, η Tate Modern φιλοξένησε από τις 26 Ιουλίου μέχρι τις 18 Αυγούστου την εγκατάσταση με τίτλο "The Cubic Structural Evolution Project" («Το κυβικό, δομικό, εξελισσόμενο πρότζεκτ»).
Για τρεις εβδομάδες, επισκέπτες όλων των ηλικιών έμπαιναν στην αίθουσα, διέλυαν τις δημιουργίες των προηγούμενων ή αντλούσαν έμπνευση από αυτές και συμπλήρωναν τις μικροσκοπικές, αστικές δομές πάνω στα τεράστια τραπέζια της αίθουσας Turbine Hall.
New iteration of @studioolafureliasson ‘s #lego installation @tate modern called “the cubic structural evolution project”. Came across as slightly small and tokenistic in that large space, although everyone seemed to have a good time. shame that the work isn’t more accessible to wheelchairs for example. The piece was first made in 2004, and it probably made more sense then and didn’t age that well. Since then, @lego and @legohouse have made things that take the same ideas of participation and spontaneous collaboration for city planning and building much further, with more depth. Alas, without giving @studioolafureliasson any credit for cracking this one open (as far as i could tell) #legohouse #legohousebillund #danishart #icelandart #olafureliasson #legolove #tatemodern #turbinehall