Γαλλία: Πέταξαν μολότοφ στη ρωσική πρεσβεία στη Μασσαλία

Έκρηξη ακούστηκε σήμερα κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο της Μασσαλίας στη νότια Γαλλία και πυροσβέστες έσπευσαν επιτόπου, μετέδωσαν τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Ο γενικός πρόξενος της Ρωσίας δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο και πως πιθανότατα άγνωστοι πέταξαν δύο βόμβες μολότοφ.

Από το περιστατικό δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirms explosion at the Russian diplomatic mission in the French port city of Marseille ⤵



• The explosions at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Marseille bear all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack,… pic.twitter.com/Q2JOsQgf25