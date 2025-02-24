ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Διεθνή

Γαλλία: Πέταξαν μολότοφ στη ρωσική πρεσβεία στη Μασσαλία

Από το περιστατικό δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί

LifO Newsroom
LifO Newsroom
Γαλλία: Πέταξαν μολότοφ στη ρωσική πρεσβεία στη Μασσαλία Facebook Twitter
Φωτογραφία: Χ
0

Έκρηξη ακούστηκε σήμερα κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο της Μασσαλίας στη νότια Γαλλία και πυροσβέστες έσπευσαν επιτόπου, μετέδωσαν τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Ο γενικός πρόξενος της Ρωσίας δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο και πως πιθανότατα άγνωστοι πέταξαν δύο βόμβες μολότοφ.

Από το περιστατικό δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.

 
 
 
Διεθνή

Tags

0

ΔΙΑΒΑΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΤΩΡΑ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Γερμανικές εκλογές: Ξεκάθαρη νίκη για το CDU αλλά δεν φτάνει τα αποτελέσματα της εποχής Μέρκελ

Διεθνή / Γερμανικές εκλογές: Ξεκάθαρη νίκη για το CDU αλλά δεν φτάνει τα αποτελέσματα της εποχής Μέρκελ

Tο εκλογικό αποτέλεσμα των Χριστιανοδημοκρατών είναι πολύ χαμηλότερο από τις επιδόσεις του κόμματος υπό την ηγεσία της πρώην επί μακρόν ηγέτιδας και καγκελαρίου της Γερμανίας, Άνγκελα Μέρκελ
LIFO NEWSROOM
 
 