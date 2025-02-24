Γαλλία: Πέταξαν μολότοφ στη ρωσική πρεσβεία στη Μασσαλία

Έκρηξη ακούστηκε σήμερα κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο της Μασσαλίας στη νότια Γαλλία και πυροσβέστες έσπευσαν επιτόπου, μετέδωσαν τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.
Ο γενικός πρόξενος της Ρωσίας δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο και πως πιθανότατα άγνωστοι πέταξαν δύο βόμβες μολότοφ.
Important déploiement de secours suite à une « explosion » a proximité du consulat de Russie à #Marseille.— CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) February 24, 2025
Le déminage est sur place et pas de victime selon le premier bilan. pic.twitter.com/UD0io3w0sN
Από το περιστατικό δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirms explosion at the Russian diplomatic mission in the French port city of Marseille ⤵— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) February 24, 2025
• The explosions at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Marseille bear all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack,… pic.twitter.com/Q2JOsQgf25