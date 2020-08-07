Σε όλες τις διαφημιστικές καμπάνιες μόδας στον κόσμο, τα μοντέλα περνούν από εξονυχιστικά κάστινγκ πριν επιλεγούν, αλλά η εταιρεία εσωρούχων Underargument αποφάσισε να διαλέξει τα μοντέλα της με αποκλειστικό κριτήριο τις απόψεις τους και όχι την εμφάνισή τους.
Το 2018 η ιδρυτής του brand Maïna Cissé εμπνεύστηκε την ιδέα του «τυφλού» αντι-κάστινγκ για τις γυναίκες που θα φωτογραφίζονταν με τη νέα κολεξιόν εσωρούχων της, με βάση τις ιστορίες που είχαν να αφηγηθούν και όχι στην εξωτερική τους εικόνα.
Από τότε, η Cissé ζητά από όσες ενδιαφέρονται να υποβάλουν γραπτώς τις ιστορίες τους, με αφορμή κάποιο θέμα που εξερευνά η συλλογή της - από το πρόβλημα του περφεξιονισμού, της μάταιης επιδίωξης μιας άπιαστης τελειότητας, μέχρι την καθημερινότητα των μακροχρόνιων σχέσεων.
Διαβάζοντας τα γραπτά τους και χωρίς να δει ούτε μία φωτογραφία ή να γνωρίζει τις αναλογίες τους, η Cissé επιλέγει με σιγουριά τις γυναίκες που έχουν κάτι να πουν. «Δεν συναντιόμαστε ποτέ πριν την φωτογράφιση, αλλά ποτέ δεν είχαμε μια κακή ημέρα στο στούντιο».
«Είστε περισσότερα από απλώς ένα κορμί και οι ιστορίες σας είναι πολύτιμες», επαναλαμβάνει η σχεδιάστρια που όπως λέει θέλει να μετακινήσει το κέντρο του ενδιαφέροντος από τα κορμιά στις ιστορίες. Μοντέλα όπως η Naomi, η Roisin και η Mary, μιλούν για την κακοποίηση, τα φύλα και την πολυσυντροφικότητα.
«Ο καθένας έχει διαφορετική εμφάνιση αλλά όλοι είμαστε καταπληκτικοί», σχολιάζει η Cissé εξηγώντας τη φιλοσοφία της. Κάθε βδομάδα λαμβάνει πάνω από 50 συμμετοχές και οι φωτογραφίσεις γίνονται κάθε τέσσερις με έξι εβδομάδες. To Instagram του brand είναι πλέον γεμάτο με τις ιστορίες των γυναικών και τις φωτογραφίες τους.
View this post on Instagram
I have always had a distant relationship with my appearance. It has never been the thing that defines me in my eyes. I’ve noticed how the world around me have reacted and changed to my changing appearance, and I constantly strive to look after myself regardless of how I look. I would advocate for body neutrality – the obsession with a womxn’s physique is toxic and difficult to navigate. My body gets me from A to B, it is the house for my personality and my sense of being. I do not love my body, I never have, but I am kind to it. I celebrate body neutrality – it is JUST a body.⠀ ⠀ — @Dorothyemc⠀ ⠀ Read Dorothy’s full story “It’s just a body” on the site. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Version Française sur le site. Lien dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Dorothy is wearing the “break the glass ceiling” longline bra and “uniqueness is strength” highwaist briefs from the no.02 For identity // Against stereotypes collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! Find out more on our anti-casting page on the site. Women of colour and women with visible body differences especially welcome. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #identity #body #beyou #stereotypes #nostereotyping #nolabel #respect #selfconfidence #bodyneutrality #nobox #lingerie #lingerieaddict #anticasting #foridentity #againststerotypes #worthy #worthiness #beingyourself #bodyshaming
View this post on Instagram
During my training [neurosurgery] I was advised to blend in; "don't bring your baked goods to work", "don't do your hair or nails", "tone down your femininity", "fit in with the boys". To hell with that! I keep hearing that neurosurgery is a male speciality. So you have to assimilate, adjust. But I refuse. ⠀ ⠀ I will cry without shame, not because I am a girl, but because something hurts me. I will bring in my baked goods, not because this is something girls do, but because this is my hobby and I want to share with my team. I will remove dirty cups and rubbish from the office, but not because women are made to clean, but because it is common sense and I want a nice work environment. ⠀ ⠀ I will argue against all these stupid stereotypes and even more with the stupid advice, I get on how to deal with them. I am a girl. And a surgeon. And I am great at both!⠀ ⠀ — @guliona_jk⠀ ⠀ Read Julia’s full story “A testimony to standing up against sexism by a woman neurosurgeon” on the site. Link in bio. ⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Version Française sur le lien dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Julia is wearing the “Got these & a brain” longline triangle bra and “Worthy of respect” brazilian briefs from the no.04 For sexy // Against sexism collection⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! Find out more on our anti-casting page on the site. Women of colour and women with visible body differences especially welcome. Link in bio.⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 Vous avez aussi une histoire à partager ? Participez à notre #anticasting ! Si vous ne vous trouvez pas encore représentée ici, c'est une raison de plus pour participer. Nous voulons vous lire ! Plus d'infos dans la bio.⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #individuality #anticasting⠀ #wearablereminders #lingerie⠀ #affirmation #empowerment #empowered #selfdevelopment #selfconfidence⠀ #forsexy #againstsexism #sexy #sexism #strongwoman #strongwomen #worthy #femininity #beingwoman #womensurgeons #metoo #femininity #abuse #patriarchy #beingyourself #objectification
Η τακτική διαδικασία βοηθά στον εμπλουτισμό των μεγεθών και των στιλ της Underargument. «Ξεκίνησα με δέκα μεγέθη σουτιέν και τώρα έχω περισσότερα από 40. Από το 28a έως 38e. Του χρόνου θα έχουμε ακόμα περισσότερα μεγέθη».
Η σχεδιάστρια μεγάλωσε στη Νορμανδία και το 2008 μετακόμισε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο όπου εργάστηκε στον χώρο μάρκετινγκ. Η έμπνευση για το αντι-κάστινγκ προέκυψε φυσικά και αυθόρμητα ως αντίδραση σε αυτή την εμπειρία. «Επειδή ανήκω σε μειονότητα, είδα ότι πολλά brands ήθελαν να τικάρουν κουτάκια, να αυτο-επαινεθούν επειδή διάλεξαν έγχρωμα μοντέλα, ή μεγαλύτερα σε μέγεθος ή με περισσότερες καμπύλες, αντί να μείνουν στην ασφαλή ζώνη» αναλογιών.
View this post on Instagram
“Maybe I won’t be the best [...] I don’t want to be gifted, I want to be true, to be humane, to be vulnerable, to live and love.” Eugénie ⠀⠀ Read more about Eugénie’s experience with perfectionism in the site (you’ll find her words in the read section). ⠀⠀ #forawesome #againstperfect #wearablemindsets #therapeuticlingerie ——— Wearing: no.01 For awesome // Against perfect triangle bra
Παρακολουθώντας ένα συνέδριο, θυμάται να φτάνει στα όριά της όταν ένας εκτελεστικός διευθυντής μιας μεγαλύτερης φίρμας σχολίασε ότι είχαν «αγκαλιάσει την τάση της διαφορετικότητας». «Αυτό με διέλυσε, επειδή οι άνθρωποι δεν είναι τάσεις, οι μειονότητες δεν είναι τάσεις, είναι άνθρωποι που δεν μοιάζουν με μοντέλα. Δεν είναι τάσεις».
«Προσκαλώ ανθρώπους λέγοντας: "Αν δεν βλέπεις τον εαυτό σου εδώ, αυτός είναι ένας ακόμα λόγος για να μας στείλεις την ιστορία σου. Πρέπει να είμαστε θαρραλέοι και ορατοί, έτσι θα εξελιχθεί η νόρμα».
View this post on Instagram
You’d be astounded how often a womxn’s clothing choices or love for life - say going out and dancing - is used to condemn her character and used as a legitimate way to victim blame within the criminal justice system. ⠀ ⠀ Even before this shoot, I did it to myself. I quite regularly experience street harassment and a couple of days before this was no different. And, for a moment, I felt so ashamed of my body and thought about how I didn’t want to do anything that might invite this kind of behaviour. But, then I remembered how much we deserve to feel free in our bodies. And, more importantly, I’d encourage friends of mine to do something that gave them a boost. I genuinely believe that if we broke down the stigma around sexuality and sensuality, society would be a lot safer. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ — @jadeshamraeff⠀ ⠀ Read Jade’s full story “Having the freedom of confidence” on the site (Read section)⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Jade is wearing the “Got these & a brain” longline bra and “Worthy of respect” brazilian briefs from the no.03 For sexy // Against sexism collection ⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ ⠀ Have a story to share too? Submit it to our #anticasting and come shoot with us! Find out more on our anti-casting page on the site (find it in the menu).⠀ ⠀ ————⠀ #theunderargument #tua #underargument #individuality #anticasting⠀ #wearablereminders #lingerie⠀ #affirmation #empowerment #empowered #selfdevelopment #selfconfidence⠀ #forsexy #againstsexism #sexy #sexism #womxn #woman #women #femme #brainsandboobs #boobsandbrains #worthy #femininity #beingwoman #beingfeminine #beyourself #beingyourself⠀
Με πληροφορίες από Guardian