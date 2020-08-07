View this post on Instagram

I have always had a distant relationship with my appearance. It has never been the thing that defines me in my eyes. I've noticed how the world around me have reacted and changed to my changing appearance, and I constantly strive to look after myself regardless of how I look. I would advocate for body neutrality – the obsession with a womxn's physique is toxic and difficult to navigate. My body gets me from A to B, it is the house for my personality and my sense of being. I do not love my body, I never have, but I am kind to it. I celebrate body neutrality – it is JUST a body.⠀ ⠀ — @Dorothyemc⠀ ⠀ Read Dorothy's full story "It's just a body" on the site.