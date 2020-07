View this post on Instagram

Well, it’s official! We have outgrown the mega bed 🤣 When we had that bed built we only had 8 dogs, now we have 19 and we were running out of real estate. So today we took it down and added an extra 4’ 🤦🏼‍♂️ There is still not much open space 😅 #rescuelife #lifewithdogs #multidoghousehold #family #love #19andcounting #seniordogs #specialneedsdogs #gomrmo #mrmoproject #doggos #megabedtaketwo #supersized #sleepytime #thatsamightybidbed #moveover #bedhogs