Με τη συλλογή Butterfly People, ο σχεδιαστής μόδας Rahul Mishra αποτίει φόρο τιμής στη φύση, την ομορφιά και την ελευθερία.
Ο Ινδός σχεδιαστής μόδας παρουσίασε την Haute Couture Φθινόπωρο/Χειμώνας 2020/21 συλλογή Butterfly People, η οποία είναι εμπνευσμένη από το πνεύμα της συνύπαρξης μέσω της μεταναστευτικής και πανδημικής κρίσης.
"Masks have played an integral role in the visualisation of this dreamy universe, anchoring it to the realities we face. In the collection however, the face coverings are ornate and symbolic in nature— representational of the state of mind carried during the creation of the collection. Building the collection in an intimate fashion, often times it is the smile on an embroiderer's face that assures me a certain colour combination is working, that is, if that the kaarigar is happy with the outcome. That same communication took a very unexpected turn with everyone wearing protective masks and maintaining social distancing. Muffled voices, animated eyes and hand gestures became the connecting thread, reminding us to never take things for granted and paving way for the new normal"
LOOK 6 • BUTTERFLY PEOPLE Aleksandra is wearing the Lotus Pond Hand Embroidered Gown and 3D Trail Cape. The pieces have been realised upon handwoven silk and glass organza with two and three dimensional embroideries through thousands of human hours of time.
«Η συλλογή Butterfly People απαντά σε μια απλή, αλλά πολύ επίκαιρη ερώτηση " ποια είναι η σημασία της υψηλής ραπτικής σε τέτοιες στιγμές;". Οι τελευταίοι μήνες ήταν μια περίοδος που όλοι στο ατελιέ αγωνιστήκαμε μαζί. Το " μαζί" είναι η πιο σημαντική λέξη εδώ. Διασφαλίσαμε ότι κάθε τεχνίτης θα έχει υποστήριξη παρά το επίσημο lockdown σε εθνικό επίπεδο και την κατακόρυφη πτώση των πωλήσεων. Ήμασταν ανήσυχοι, όπως και ο υπόλοιπος κόσμος, γιατί όλα φαίνονταν αβέβαια. Αλλά ήμασταν μαζί - σε πνεύμα συνεργασίας» ανέφερε ο σχεδιαστής μόδας με έδρα το Νέο Δελχί.
«Συχνά με ρωτούν για την ανάγκη των ρούχων που είναι τόσο πολυτελή, με τέτοιο επίπεδο λεπτομέρειας και υπερβολής».
«Η υψηλή ραπτική αποδείχθηκε σαν ένα άλμα πίστης. Μας ένωσε, καθώς αρχίσαμε να σκεφτόμαστε, να ονειρευόμαστε, να σχεδιάζουμε από την ασφάλεια των σπιτιών μας και να δημιουργούμε τα πρώτα δείγματα με λίγα κεντήματα στο στούντιο»
LOOK 10 • BUTTERFLY PEOPLE Intricately embroidered with hand, onto sheer silk organza, a psychedelic landscape seems to come alive through this artwork. An organic swell of wilderness rising from the hem blends into three-dimensional cloudy sky towards the shoulders. Migrating cranes take flight, over a seemingly real backdrop to dreams and fantasy.