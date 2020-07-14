View this post on Instagram

"Masks have played an integral role in the visualisation of this dreamy universe, anchoring it to the realities we face. In the collection however, the face coverings are ornate and symbolic in nature— representational of the state of mind carried during the creation of the collection. Building the collection in an intimate fashion, often times it is the smile on an embroiderer's face that assures me a certain colour combination is working, that is, if that the kaarigar is happy with the outcome. That same communication took a very unexpected turn with everyone wearing protective masks and maintaining social distancing. Muffled voices, animated eyes and hand gestures became the connecting thread, reminding us to never take things for granted and paving way for the new normal" Explore 'Butterfly People' and more, now at www.rahulmishra.in