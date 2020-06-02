Μία εβδομάδα μετά την δολοφονία του Τζορτζ Φλόιντ από αστυνομικό στη Μινεάπολη των ΗΠΑ, κατά τη σύλληψή του για ένα υποτιθέμενο πλαστό 20δόλαρο, τα social media γέμισαν με κατάμαυρες φωτογραφίες προφίλ και εξίσου μαύρες αναρτήσεις.
Διασημότητες, τραγουδιστές, ηθοποιοί, μοντέλα, αθλητές, επιχειρήσεις, χιλιάδες χρήστες, γνωστοί και άγνωστοι, αντικαθιστούν τις χαμογελαστές φωτογραφίες τους με μαύρα τετράγωνα σε ένδειξη πένθους και διαμαρτυρίας για την ρατσιστική βία. Από το πρωί, η ίδια εικόνα επαναλαμβάνεται σε Twitter, Facebook και Instagram.
Black Out Tuesday posts are ineffective. People can't see useful content about the Black Lives Matter protests when they click the hashtag on instagram because of the over flow of blank black pictures. pic.twitter.com/x3SQiTwWX6— SADÉ (@sadeyoncee) June 2, 2020
Blackout Tuesday posts are drowning out vital information shared under the BLM hashtag https://t.co/F1ZUfbCMcu pic.twitter.com/CfqxsUhYEW— The Verge (@verge) June 2, 2020
Η ιδέα είναι να γεμίσει το newsfeed με μαύρα τετράγωνα, άνευ άλλου περιεχομένου, ώστε οι χρήστες να ασχοληθούν λιγότερο με τις πλατφόρμες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και να αφιερώσουν λίγο χρόνο στην ενημέρωσή τους για το κίνημα Black Lives Matter. Για τον λόγο αυτό πολλοί συνοδεύουν το μαύρο με το ομώνυμο χάσταγκ, παραπέμποντας στην θεματική για ίσα δικαιώματα και μάχη κατά του ρατσισμού.
Δύο μαύρες γυναίκες η Jamila Thomas και η Brianna Agyemang εμπνεύστηκαν την παράλληλη κίνηση #TheShowMustBePaused με στόχο μεταφέρουν το μήνυμα και μέσα από τους διαύλους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.
To #BlackOutTuesday είναι δημοφιλές θέμα και στο ελληνικό Twitter με πάνω από 853.000 σχετικές αναρτήσεις. Μεταξύ των Ελλήνων που ανταποκρίθηκαν ο σεναριογράφος και παρουσιαστής Γιώργος Καπουτζίδης και ο κορυφαίος τενίστας Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On May 25, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after a deli employee called 911, accusing Floyd of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. 17 minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath 3 police officers, showing no signs of life. By combining video footage from bystanders and security cameras, reviewing official documents and consulting experts, The New York Times reconstructed in detail the minutes leading to Floyd’s death. Our video shows officers taking a series of actions that violated the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department and that turned fatal, leaving Floyd unable to breathe, even as he and onlookers called out for help. Tap the link in our bio. This video contains scenes of graphic violence.
View this post on Instagram
It’s time to live in a world of equality, justice and tolerance. #blackouttuesday
View this post on Instagram