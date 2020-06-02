View this post on Instagram

On May 25, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after a deli employee called 911, accusing Floyd of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. 17 minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath 3 police officers, showing no signs of life. By combining video footage from bystanders and security cameras, reviewing official documents and consulting experts, The New York Times reconstructed in detail the minutes leading to Floyd’s death. Our video shows officers taking a series of actions that violated the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department and that turned fatal, leaving Floyd unable to breathe, even as he and onlookers called out for help. Tap the link in our bio. This video contains scenes of graphic violence.