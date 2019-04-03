Ο ολοκαίνουργιος λογαριασμός στο Instagram του πρίγκιπα Χάρι και της συζύγου του Μέγκαν Μαρκλ κατέρριψε σήμερα το ρεκόρ της ταχύτητας για τη συγκέντρωση 1 εκατ, followers, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το βιβλίο των ρεκόρ Γκίνες.
Ο λογαριασμός, τον οποίο εγκαινίασαν χθες ο δούκας και η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ, υπό τον τίτλο "sussexroyal", ξεπέρασε αυτό το συμβολικό όριο σε διάστημα μόλις 5 ωρών και 45 λεπτών.
Το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ το είχε ο Νοτιοκορεάτης τραγουδιστής της Κ-pop Κανγκ Ντάνιελ, που χρειάστηκε τον διπλάσιο χρόνο, ήτοι 11 ώρες και 36 λεπτά, για να πετύχει τον συγκεκριμένο στόχο, ενώ ο πάπας Φραγκίσκος χρειάστηκε 12 ώρες, σύμφωνα με το Γκίνες.
Τα δύο μοναδικά ποστς του λογαριασμού τις πρώτες 24 ώρες:
“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan
Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together. 📷Royal Communications / PA
Σήμερα, ο λογαριασμός της Μέγκαν και του Χάρι απαριθμεί 2,7 εκατομμύρια followers, ενώ «ακολουθεί» μονάχα 23 λογαριασμούς, μεταξύ αυτών λογαριασμούς μελών της βασιλικής οικογένειας, αλλά κι εκείνων της ομάδας ράγκμπι της Βρετανίας κι οργανώσεων όπως η Smart Work, που βοηθά άνεργες γυναίκες.
Με τον λογαριασμό αυτόν, επιστρέφει δυναμικά στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, η οποία, πριν από τον γάμο της με τον Χάρι τον Μάιο του 2018, είχε κλείσει το μπλογκ της The Tig και το προφίλ της στο Instagram.