Ο εικαστικός Sacha Jafri, δημιουργεί τον μεγαλύτερο πίνακα που φτιάχτηκε ποτέ.
Όταν ολοκληρωθεί τον ερχόμενο μήνα, «Το Ταξίδι της Ανθρωπότητας» θα έχει έκταση 1.980 τετραγωνικών μέτρων - περίπου την έκταση τεσσάρων γηπέδων μπάσκετ. Όμως δεν θα μείνει για πολύ σε ένα κομμάτι αφού στόχος είναι να κοπεί σε 60 τμήματα και να δημοπρατηθεί για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς.
Ο Βρετανός καλλιτέχνης ξεκίνησε να εργάζεται πάνω στο τελευταίο του πρότζεκτ εν μέσω lockdown. «Είχα ξεμείνει στο Ντουμπάι και ήθελα να δημιουργήσω κάτι δριμύ και ζωηρό. Κάτι που θα μπορούσε να κάνει μεγάλη διαφορά», λέει ο Jafri που ελπίζει να συγκεντρώσει 30 εκατομμύρια δολάρια για άπορα παιδιά.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Eid everyone. Hope you all have a wonderful long weekend...🙏🏼💙 #HumanityInspired #StrongerTogether
View this post on Instagram
Sections of the Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas. ‘The Journey of Humanity’ (Over 1800 square meters) Aiming to connect 1billion people around the World, becoming the largest Social, Artistic & Philanthropic project in history, creating funds & support in the sectors of Education, Connectivity & Well-Being for those in the poorest and most in-need areas of the World. Ultimately aiming to save the lives of 10million Children who desperately need our help. Once finished, my painting will be split into 60x Panels, and then individually named, numbered, catalogued & framed. With Thanks to our sponsors: @danaholdings, @atlantisthepalm, & our incredible Framer: @dubaipictureframing @neelstagram @fsrguae We aim to raise $30 million Dollars, from the sale of these 60x individually framed canvases at the Royal Gala Dinner & Charity Auction (@atlantisthepalm), for our cause. The eventual owners of each Canvas will own a piece of history, a section of The Largest Painting ever created on Canvas from this Record-Breaking Charity Auction. Each section is really starting to sing, which makes me so happy and excited for the progress of this mind-blowing collaboration. Make sure you chose your piece early, the value of this purchase will be exponential.. Together, we hope to change the World....🙏🙏💙🌎 One World. One Soul. One Planet. Each section is starting to look really beautiful which makes me so excited...!! 🚀💜 With Thanks to our Charity & Government Partners: @dubaicares @unicef @globalgiftfoundation @unesco @dubai @moeducationuae @atlantisthepalm @dubaimediaoffice #HumanityInspired #TheJourneyofHumanity #StrongerTogether #PrayerForHumanity #ChildrenoftheWorld #LargestPaintingEverCreatedOnCanvass #PrayForHumanity #GuinessWorldRecord
Για το πρότζεκτ του, επιστρατεύτηκε μία κλειστή αίθουσα χορού στο ξενοδοχείο Atlantis. Δεν ήταν μόνος αφού συγκέντρωσε ηλεκτρονικά τις ζωγραφιές αναρίθμητων παιδιών από όλο τον κόσμο, ενσωματώνοντάς τις στο έργο του. «Ζήτησα από παιδιά σε όλο τον κόσμο να μου στείλουν τα έργα τους, για το πώς νιώθουν. Εμείς οι ενήλικοι περάσαμε δύσκολα τους τελευταίους 5 μήνες, με αγωνία και άγχος, με φόβο. Αλλά σκεφτείτε πώς νιώθει ένα τετράχρονο.»
View this post on Instagram
Day 21 ‘The largest painting ever created on canvas’ ——————————— My Dream is that: ——————————— 1. The world is stripped of the ego. 2. That every Child, across all four-corners of the Globe, feels: Safe, Loved, & Brave. This is the only way that the Dreams of our Children are given a chance to grow wings and become a reality. 3. That my Painting (that I've been locked-down in the Ball-Room at Atlantis creating) having worked on it for 12 Weeks, more than 20hrs a day, reconnects us (humanity) to: Ourselves, Each other, Our Creator, and ultimately The Soul of the Earth; through the Hearts, Minds & Souls of the Children of the World. 4. That my painting, the 'Largest Painting ever created on Canvas by a single-Artist', (larger than 2x Full-Size Football Pitches end-to-end, keeps the magic of the child within us...Forever. The greatest gift our creator gives us (Our Childhood), and yet sadly the first thing that we are encouraged, or 'taught', to forget. This is where our magic and the purity of our creator's gift is born, gifted and should remain, with us for ALL eternity. The $30million Dollar Challenge: ——————————————————————— 5. My Greatest Wish, is that my Painting, at over 160meters long, when split into it's 30x Panels, and sold in our on-line charity auction across the world, will raise our Target of: $30million Dollars for the children of the world that need it most in this time of Humanitarian Crisis. With this money we will build 5,000 Educational & Medical Centers, providing the most desperate of families and their children with Continual Uninterrupted Education, Clean Water, Sanitation, Food, Emergency Medical Supplies, Medical Centers, and life-saving inoculations & emergency surgeries etc, so that we can save the lives of 10million Children world-wide, in areas most in need; children that will otherwise be dead within 6-12months. . . . #30milliondollarschallenge #humanityinspired #charity #savechildren #westandtogetherunited #worldrecordpainting #worldrecord #painting #biggestpainting
View this post on Instagram
🎨 Calling ALL the Children of the World SEND YOUR AMAZING ARTWORKS TO: ———————————————— WWW.HUMANITY-INSPIRED.COM ———————————————— With thanks to 10s of thousands of Art-Works coming in from over 140 countries of the world.🌏💜 - I have now completed 5 of the 8 magical portals within this Record-Breaking Painting. (The Largest painting to have ever been created on Canvas). The intention is that these Portals will lead us to a better world, through the: Hearts, Minds & Souls of our Children. Join us, and together let’s make history. We aim to raise $30million USD from the sale of my painting ‘The Journey of Humanity’ to help children in the poorest and most in-need regions of the world. Connecting 1 billion people regardless of colours, creeds, social & financial backgrounds, religions, ethnicities, faiths, beliefs, etc; without prejudice, judgement or distinction. Our Next Generation, our Beautiful Future, ALL the Children of humanity, connected as one, in ‘The Largest Social, Artistic & Philanthropic Project in History’; to inspire humanity ALL Humanity, in an attempt to change the lives of those that most need our help. One World, One Planet, One Soul Looking forward to Painting the World a different Colour with you ALL...!! 🙏💖 #HumanityInspired With Thanks to The Children of the World....🙏🌏💜 Under the Patronage of: His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan. With the help of our partners: @unicef @globalgiftfoundation @dubaicares @unesco @atlantisdubai @danaholdings @fsrguae @duluxarabia @guinnessworldrecords @dubaimediaoffice @moe_uaestudents @visit.dubai #TogetherUnited #HumanityInspired #GuinnessWorldRecord #ArtProject #LargestArtCanvas
Ανάμεσα στους χορηγούς του έργου είναι και η «εξοχότητα» του Σεΐχη Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, που επιθεώρησε την πρόοδο του πρότζεκτ.
View this post on Instagram
A great day with His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan announcing his official Patronage of my Painting 'The Journey of Humanity' (the Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas) and our Project: 'Humanity Inspired'. Aiming to raise $30million USD, from the auctioning of my Painting, to help change the lives of the poorest and most in-need children of our world. Always such a pleasure talking with His Highness Sheikh Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg about our like-minded ideals and hopes for the future of our planet, in our efforts to connect the world, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, faith, financial or social status etc; bringing ALL humanity together as One World, One Soul, One Planet. Bringing us together through the Hearts, Minds & Souls of Our Children. Thank you to His Highness for your time, your grace and your generosity of thought, support and action; we are all truly humbled by your heart-felt Patronage of this special project and together I know we will paint the world a different colour and bring us all to a better tomorrow. Bringing about support & funding for vital initiatives of Education, Connectivity, Health, and Sanitation, all so badly affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic, focusing our efforts on the most desperately in-need communities within the poorest and most devastated areas of the world. From the Darkness will come the Light, through a true understanding of Love, Compassion, Empathy, and the Coexistence of ALL humanity. #HHSheikhNahyanAlNahyan #HETariqAlGurg #The Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence #The Ministry of Education #TimothyKelly #TomRoelens #PhilippeZuber With Thanks to our Partners: @Dubai Cares @Atlantis the Palm @MOEUAEStudents @Visit.Dubai @GuinessWorldRecord @DubaiMediaOffice And Our Charity Partners helping us to change the lives of the poorest and most desperately in-need children of our world: @UNICEF @TheGlobalGiftFoundation @UNESCO @Dubai Cares And our amazing Sponsors without whom none of this would be possible: @DanaHoldings @FSRGUAE @Duluxarabia #HumanityInspired #TheJourneyofHumanity #StrongerTogether #PrayerForHumanity #GuinessWorldRecord
Πριν τη δημοπρασία, το έργο θα προβληθεί στο ψηλότερο κτήριο του κόσμου, το Burj Khalifa. «Στη συνέχεια θα το τεμαχίσω σε 60 κομμάτια τα οποία θα δημοπρατήσουμε ελπίζοντας να συγκεντρώσουμε 30 εκατομμύρια δολάρια. Κάθε ένας από όσους αγοράσουν ένα από αυτά τα κομμάτια, θα έχει ένα τμήμα του μεγαλύτερου πίνακα που δημιουργήθηκε ποτέ».