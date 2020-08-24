View this post on Instagram

Sections of the Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas. ‘The Journey of Humanity’ (Over 1800 square meters) Aiming to connect 1billion people around the World, becoming the largest Social, Artistic & Philanthropic project in history, creating funds & support in the sectors of Education, Connectivity & Well-Being for those in the poorest and most in-need areas of the World. Ultimately aiming to save the lives of 10million Children who desperately need our help. Once finished, my painting will be split into 60x Panels, and then individually named, numbered, catalogued & framed. With Thanks to our sponsors: @danaholdings, @atlantisthepalm, & our incredible Framer: @dubaipictureframing @neelstagram @fsrguae We aim to raise $30 million Dollars, from the sale of these 60x individually framed canvases at the Royal Gala Dinner & Charity Auction (@atlantisthepalm), for our cause. The eventual owners of each Canvas will own a piece of history, a section of The Largest Painting ever created on Canvas from this Record-Breaking Charity Auction. Each section is really starting to sing, which makes me so happy and excited for the progress of this mind-blowing collaboration. Make sure you chose your piece early, the value of this purchase will be exponential.. Together, we hope to change the World....🙏🙏💙🌎 One World. One Soul. One Planet. Each section is starting to look really beautiful which makes me so excited...!! 🚀💜 With Thanks to our Charity & Government Partners: @dubaicares @unicef @globalgiftfoundation @unesco @dubai @moeducationuae @atlantisthepalm @dubaimediaoffice #HumanityInspired #TheJourneyofHumanity #StrongerTogether #PrayerForHumanity #ChildrenoftheWorld #LargestPaintingEverCreatedOnCanvass #PrayForHumanity #GuinessWorldRecord