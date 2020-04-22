Μια μαϊμού με ουρά ψαριού, ταριχευμένη, μια τούφα ανθρώπινων μαλλιών, ανατριχιαστικές κούκλες και μια μάσκα για την πανώλη. Είναι μερικές από τις φωτογραφίες που έχουν αναρτήσει στο Τwitter διάφορα μουσεία, σε μια «μάχη φρίκης».

Εξαιτίας της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού, μουσεία σε όλο τον κόσμο έχουν κλείσει τις πύλες τους. Πολλά από αυτά προσφέρουν ψηφιακές περιηγήσεις στους ενδιαφερόμενους. Αλλά κάπως πρέπει να περάσει η ώρα και για τους εφόρους των μουσείων. Έτσι, τις τελευταίες ημέρες επιδίδονται σε μια κόντρα- μέσω Twitter- για το πιο ανατριχιαστικό αντικείμενο των συλλογών τους.

Την αρχή έκανε το Μουσείο του Γιορκσάιρ στην Αγγλία, όταν στις 17 Απριλίου δημοσίευσε φωτογραφία από τούφα μαλλιών που κάποτε κοσμούσε το κεφάλι μιας γυναίκας. Και προκάλεσε άλλα μουσεία να δημοσιεύσουν κάτι πιο ανατριχιαστικό.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥



Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!



We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place...



CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020





Πολλά ήταν αυτά που ανταποκρίθηκαν αμέσως στην πρόκληση. Το Γερμανικό Μουσείο Ιστορίας, στο Βερολίνο, επέλεξε κάτι σχετικά επίκαιρο. Μια μάσκα για την πανώλη. «Θα έχουμε μαζί εφιάλτες με όλα αυτά τα ανατριχιαστικά αντικείμενα. Αυτό είναι ένα που δεν μπορούμε να σας κρύψουμε, ένας από τους πολλούς ανατριχιαστικούς θησαυρούς μας», σημείωσε το μουσείο στην ανάρτησή του.

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM — Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020





Ακολούθησαν πολλά, ίσως ακόμη πιο τρομακτικά εκθέματα. Όπως μια ταριχευμένη «γοργόνα», μια συρραφή μαϊμούς και ψαριού, ή ένα «πάρτι γατών για τσάι».

Many museums have one but they usually look more like our other ‘mermaid’...



We have a little more information about this one: The posterior half was formed from a Pacific wrasse, & the head/thorax were sculpted, with fish jaw inserted in the mouth. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/7MrPcaZqdh — Natural Sciences NMS (@NatSciNMS) April 18, 2020

on behalf of @MONAmuseum I offer up this late Victorian kitty tea party by Walter Potter.#CreepiestObject #Curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/KSOBOTyPxP — Shelley⚓ (@wheresshelly) April 21, 2020





Το πανεπιστήμιο της πόλης Μπάνγκορ, στην Ουαλία είχε διπλή «συμμετοχή» σε αυτό τον διαγωνισμό φρίκης, με ένα αρνί με δύο πρόσωπα και το κεφάλι μαϊμούς σε δοχείο.

At @BangorUni we have our own natural history museum & herbarium, which we use for teaching & research. Some specimens are hundreds of years old. Here are two of our "creepiest": two-faced lamb & monkey's head!#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/bKP1sra9RH — School of Natural Sciences - Bangor University (@BangorSNS) April 18, 2020





Και βέβαια δεν έλειψαν οι ανατριχιαστικές κούκλες, μεταξύ πολλών άλλων τρομακτικών εκθεμάτων που μια ματιά σε αυτά αρκεί για να χάσει κανείς τον ύπνο του.

We don't have anything particularly creepy in our collection to add to the #CURATORBATTLE #CreepiestObject but we do have a pretty gruesome props cupboard! pic.twitter.com/3r7aHTFlal — Gladstone P Museum (@GladstoneMuseum) April 22, 2020

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, we present ....



MC 294



No need to thank us, it was honestly our pleasure #CURATORBATTLE #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/kgAA2ePMIr — Egham Museum (@EghamMuseum) April 17, 2020





Live from the Toy Museum of Penshurst Place, we present the Drinking Bear. Feed it a 2 pence piece and it'll pretend to drink from its cup as it stares into your soul. #CuratorBattle #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/ohNl2974UJ — Penshurst Place (@PenshurstPlace) April 17, 2020





STEP ASIDE ALL.



These are hand-made models of figures playing cards and of gold miners hauling gold nuggets to the surface. BUT the figures are made from crab’s legs and claws… Typical Victorians, they loved weird/creepy stuff. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/A5NHiPGnVh — York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) April 17, 2020

#CURATORBATTLE



Creepy stuff from our exhibition: the Anglerfish, one of the bizarre inhabitants of the deep sea.#Meeresmuseum #CreepiestObject

(Copyright: Johannes-Maria Schlorke/Deutsches Meeresmuseum) pic.twitter.com/rVweb9LuzF — Deutsches Meeresmuseum (@OzeaneumPress) April 22, 2020

Our museum joined twitter solely to participate! This contribution is an early 19 c. wax child mannequin from Germany. It was stored face-down in a heated attic for many years, flattening its features into a snout. Please enjoy. #CreepiestObject #CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/W3kitF7Utt — Museum of Fear and Wonder (@MuseumFear) April 21, 2020

Can we play!?



We don't have a collection but our Digital Manager spotted this in the Tyrolean Folk Art Museum in Innsbruck.



Its a "decorative" towel holder for your bathroom...☠️☠️☠️#CuratorBattle #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/bT0AGX0lKL — MuseumsGalleriesScot (@MuseumsGalScot) April 17, 2020

Το Μουσείο του Γιορκσάιρ διοργανώνει ανάλογες κόντρες κάθε εβδομάδα. Μάλιστα, αυτό φαίνεται ότι αποδίδει επικοινωνιακά, αφού έχει αποκτήσει 2.600 νέους followers στο Τwitter τις τελευταίες ημέρες.

Με πληροφορίες από CNN