Μια μαϊμού με ουρά ψαριού, ταριχευμένη, μια τούφα ανθρώπινων μαλλιών, ανατριχιαστικές κούκλες και μια μάσκα για την πανώλη. Είναι μερικές από τις φωτογραφίες που έχουν αναρτήσει στο Τwitter διάφορα μουσεία, σε μια «μάχη φρίκης».

 

Εξαιτίας της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού, μουσεία σε όλο τον κόσμο έχουν κλείσει τις πύλες τους. Πολλά από αυτά προσφέρουν ψηφιακές περιηγήσεις στους ενδιαφερόμενους. Αλλά κάπως πρέπει να περάσει η ώρα και για τους εφόρους των μουσείων. Έτσι, τις τελευταίες ημέρες επιδίδονται σε μια κόντρα- μέσω Twitter- για το πιο ανατριχιαστικό αντικείμενο των συλλογών τους.

 

Την αρχή έκανε το Μουσείο του Γιορκσάιρ στην Αγγλία, όταν στις 17 Απριλίου δημοσίευσε φωτογραφία από τούφα μαλλιών που κάποτε κοσμούσε το κεφάλι μιας γυναίκας. Και προκάλεσε άλλα μουσεία να δημοσιεύσουν κάτι πιο ανατριχιαστικό.

 


Πολλά ήταν αυτά που ανταποκρίθηκαν αμέσως στην πρόκληση. Το Γερμανικό Μουσείο Ιστορίας, στο Βερολίνο, επέλεξε κάτι σχετικά επίκαιρο. Μια μάσκα για την πανώλη. «Θα έχουμε μαζί εφιάλτες με όλα αυτά τα ανατριχιαστικά αντικείμενα. Αυτό είναι ένα που δεν μπορούμε να σας κρύψουμε, ένας από τους πολλούς ανατριχιαστικούς θησαυρούς μας», σημείωσε το μουσείο στην ανάρτησή του.

 


Ακολούθησαν πολλά, ίσως ακόμη πιο τρομακτικά εκθέματα. Όπως μια ταριχευμένη «γοργόνα», μια συρραφή μαϊμούς και ψαριού, ή ένα «πάρτι γατών για τσάι».

 

 


Το πανεπιστήμιο της πόλης Μπάνγκορ, στην Ουαλία είχε διπλή «συμμετοχή» σε αυτό τον διαγωνισμό φρίκης, με ένα αρνί με δύο πρόσωπα και το κεφάλι μαϊμούς σε δοχείο.

 


Και βέβαια δεν έλειψαν οι ανατριχιαστικές κούκλες, μεταξύ πολλών άλλων τρομακτικών εκθεμάτων που μια ματιά σε αυτά αρκεί για να χάσει κανείς τον ύπνο του.

 


 



 

 

 

 

Το Μουσείο του Γιορκσάιρ διοργανώνει ανάλογες κόντρες κάθε εβδομάδα. Μάλιστα, αυτό φαίνεται ότι αποδίδει επικοινωνιακά, αφού έχει αποκτήσει 2.600 νέους followers στο Τwitter τις τελευταίες ημέρες. 

 

Με πληροφορίες από CNN

 

 

 