View this post on Instagram

Inspiration or plain copy?? Friends recently sent me pictures of different @hermes airport shops in Japan and Korea. Compare the pics to my artwork from 2016 and feel free leave a comment . As an artist i really have a problem with working with brands and big companies. I basically refuse to work with them when i can t identify with their products or their ethics. There are cases where I might get tempted to do so. For example i would think about a collaboration if a company helps me to create a project which i can t produce on my own. I would also think about it if a corporation offers an extra bag of money so that i can support other projects i care for. But besides that i would just say "no thank you" Its actually really not flattering to see my works being reused for the background of boutique displays. To bad designers that are working for big corporations are willing to rip of artists like that. Luckily there are people which help to remind them @glucklawfirm