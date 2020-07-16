Στις 9 Ιουλίου, ο 6χρονος Μπρίτζερ Γουόκερ από το Γουαϊόμινγκ των ΗΠΑ έκανε κάτι που ελάχιστα παιδιά της ηλικίας του θα τολμούσαν.
Βλέποντας έναν ημίαιμο «γερμανικό ποιμενικό» σκύλο να επιτίθεται στην 4χρονη αδελφή του, μπήκε ανάμεσά τους για να την σώσει. Ο σκύλος δάγκωσε το μικρό αγόρι στο πρόσωπο αλλά ο Γουόκερ δεν το έβαλε κάτω, έπιασε το χέρι τις αδελφή του και απομακρύνθηκε, με τον σκύλο τελικά να υποχωρεί μετά την πρώτη επίθεση.
Ο εξάχρονος υποβλήθηκε σε πλαστική επέμβαση με 90 ράμματα. «Αν κάποιος έπρεπε να πεθάνει, σκέφτηκα ότι θα έπρεπε να ήμουν εγώ», είπε ο μικρός μετά την επέμβαση, όταν ο πατέρας του τον ρώτησε «πώς το έκανε αυτό». Η θεία του μικρού, Νικόλ Γουόκερ, έγραψε την ιστορία του στο Instagram, ζητώντας από διάσημους ηθοποιούς που έχουν υποδυθεί σούπερ-ήρωες στη μεγάλη οθόνη, να αναγνωρίσουν την νέα προσθήκη στην «ομάδα τους».
H Γουόκερ προσέθεσε ονομαστικά με tag πρωταγωνιστές των Avengers, που είναι οι «αγαπημένοι» του Μπρίτζερ, όπως ο Μαρκ Ράφαλο, ο Κρις Χέμσγουορθ, ο Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ και ο Κρις Έβανς.
Και ο Captain America ανταποκρίθηκε.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
«Captain America εδώ, διάβασα την ιστορία σου, είδα τι έκανες και είμαι σίγουρος ότι το έχεις ακούσει πολλές φορές τις τελευταίες δύο ημέρες αλλά επίτρεψε μου να είμαι ο επόμενος που θα σου το πει, φίλε: είσαι ήρωας. Αυτό που έκανες ήταν τόσο θαρραλέο και ανιδιοτελές. Η αδελφή σου είναι πολύ τυχερή που σε έχει αδελφό. Οι γονείς σου πρέπει να είναι περήφανοι για σένα», λέει ο Έβανς στο βίντεο.
«Θα βρω τη διεύθυνσή σου και θα σου στείλω μια αυθεντική ασπίδα του Captain America φίλε, επειδή το αξίζεις».
Η θεία του γράφει πως αν και ο μικρός ακόμα αναρρώνει και δεν μπορεί να χαμογελάσει πλατιά για τεχνικούς λόγους, είναι γεμάτος ικανοποίηση με τα σχόλια και την υποστήριξη. Μάλιστα προσθέτει πως «οι ιδιοκτήτες του σκύλου είναι υπέροχοι άνθρωποι» και φέρθηκαν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο στο μικρό παιδί και την οικογένειά του. «Δεν νιώθουμε θυμό για αυτούς, το αντίθετο, μόνο η αγάπη δυναμώνει μεταξύ των οικογενειών μας, ως αποτέλεσμα του περιστατικού».
share it for everyone to know that I'm fine ! I'm better every day ❤️ #BridgerStrong
Η Αν Χάθαγουεϊ που έχει «ηρωική εμπειρία» ως Cat Woman, συγκινήθηκε από την ιστορία και έκανε μία ανάρτηση αφιερωμένη εξ ολοκλήρου στο εξάχρονο αγόρι. «Δεν είμαι Avenger αλλά ξέρω πότε έχω μπροστά μου έναν σούπερ ήρωα», έγραψε.
I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?? Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
«Μπορώ μόνο να ελπίζω ότι θα είμαι έστω και «στο μισό» τόσο γενναία, όσο γενναίος είσαι εσύ Μπρίτζερ. [...] Έι, Μαρκ Ράφαλο, χρειάζεσαι κάποιον στην ομάδα;»
