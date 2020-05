View this post on Instagram

Freedom is not only an individual experience; our freedom exists because of how we behave together as a group. Our health, our environment, our space to move, will be compromised if we don't work together, as a nation or as one world. Looking into the future, and more than ever, this is the lesson that we have to learn from this crisis. Franchise Freedom shows how poetic birds experience freedom within the restrictions of a group.