Ζωντανή απεικόνιση της ωορρηξίας αποκαλύπτει για πρώτη φορά τρεις διακριτές φάσεις

Each month an #egg is ovulated from the #ovary, starting the journey of reproduction. But how does ovulation occur?🥚



Our latest work in @NatureCellBio led by @LastChrisThomas and @Tabea_Marx, describes the control of #ovulation using live imaging.https://t.co/EYjwLfdAdy (1/7) pic.twitter.com/69QcE673UL