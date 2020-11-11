Ο πρωταγωνιστής του Prison Break, Wentworth Miller δήλωσε ότι παραιτείται από τη δημοφιλή σειρά επειδή δεν θέλει να υποδύεται πλέον στρέιτ χαρακτήρες.
Ο ηθοποιός που έκανε coming out ως γκέι το 2013 έγινε γνωστός ως Michael Scofield στη σειρά του Fox που ξεκίνησε το 2005. Σε ανάρτησή του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram, αφού ευχαρίστησε τους φαν του και σχολίασε το bullying που υφίσταται η ΛΟΑΤΚΙ κοινότητα, αποκάλυψε ότι, μετά από 5 κύκλους, δεν σκοπεύει να επιστρέψει σε μια πιθανή αναβίωση της σειράς.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. 🏳️🌈
«Τέλος το Prison Break. Επίσημα. [...] Απλώς δεν θέλω να παίζω πια στρέιτ χαρακτήρες. Οι ιστορίες τους έχουν ειπωθεί ξανά και ξανά. Όχι άλλος Michael. Αν είσαι φαν της σειράς και ήλπιζες για νέες σεζόν, καταλαβαίνω την απογοήτευσή σου. Λυπάμαι».
Στη συνέχεια ο ηθοποιός επανήλθε με νέα ανάρτηση όπου εξηγούσε περισσότερα γι' αυτή του την απόφαση:
«Τόσα πολλά μηνύματα υποστήριξης και ενθάρρυνσης! Σας ευχαριστώ. [...] Δεν λέω ότι οι γκέι ηθοποιοί (οι γκέι άντρες, συγκεκριμένα) πρέπει να παίζουν μόνο γκέι ρόλους. Μιλούσα για τον εαυτό μου. Σε αυτό το σημείο στη ζωή μου και στην καριέρα μου, είναι αυτό που αισθάνομαι ενδιαφέρον και σωστό. Θέλω να δω περισσότερους γκέι ρόλους να παίζονται από γκέι ηθοποιούς. Υπάρχει διαφορά ως προς την απόδοση του ρόλου, κατά τη γνώμη μου. [...]
Το "Prison Break" ήταν μια πρόκληση, εντός και εκτός οθόνης. Κανείς δεν μου ζήτησε να θάψω την ομοφυλοφιλία μου για χάρη της σειράς. Είχα όμως ήδη λάβει αρκετά μηνύματα από το Χόλιγουντ, την ευρύτερη κουλτούρα, τα σχολεία στα οποία φοίτησα, την οικογένειά μου, ότι ρίσκαρα να χάσω προνόμια. Μία από τις ειρωνείες της "ντουλάπας" είναι ότι έγινα φυλακισμένος του εαυτού μου. [...]
Δεν έκανα καριέρα στο "Pose" ή στο "Looking". Δεν λειτούργησε έτσι. Έχω ασχοληθεί πολύ με το είδος της δράσης και της περιπέτειας και αυτά συνοδεύονται από διαφορετικό fanbase. Εκεί υπάρχει και μια ομοφοβική υποομάδα, και τα σκατά τους ξεπλένονται στην ακτή μου. Θάβουν τον "Michael" αλλά έχουν πρόβλημα μαζί μου. [...] Θα προτιμούσαν να μείνω σιωπηλός, να μη μιλάω.
Όχι. Η ομοφυλοφιλία μου διαγράφηκε σε μεγάλο βαθμό (από εμένα), τις πρώτες δεκαετίες της καριέρας μου. Τώρα επιθυμώ να εστιάσω σε αυτή με τρόπο που να μην την παραβλέπω ούτε εγώ ούτε κανείς άλλος»
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
So many messages of support and encouragement... Thank you. I'm taking it in. I only hope - thru my acting/writing, what I share online - that energy is returned in some way/shape/form... I didn't anticipate my previous post going so far, so fast, and feel motivated to offer a follow-up... Am I saying gay actors (gay men, specifically) should only play gay parts? No. I was speaking for myself. At this point in my life/career, it's what feels interesting, inspiring, right. That said, do I want to see more gay parts played by gay actors? Yes. It makes a difference performance-wise (IMO), but also bec straight actors playing "gay" centers straightness. Doesn't matter if they're "acting" - I still know what I'm looking at. (Does this dynamic exist on a spectrum with porn genres like "gay-for-pay" and the prioritization/fetishization of straight/"masc" men over gay/"femme" men in the gay community? Conversations for another time.) PB was challenging, onscreen and off. Did anyone involved tell me, explicitly, to bury my gayness for the show's sake? No. Had I already received enough messaging from Hollywood/the larger culture/the schools I went to/my family of origin such things go unspoken lest you risk punishment, losing rights/privileges? Yes. One of the ironies of the closet is I became my own jailer. "Prison Break" indeed. (I've said it before - the universe has a sense of humor.) I haven't spent my career on "Pose" and "Looking." Didn't work out that way. What I've done is a lot of action-adventure, and that's come with a diverse fanbase. Within that is a homophobic subgroup and their shit's been washing up on my shore. They dig "Michael" but have a problem with me. It's got that "Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin" energy. They'd prefer I keep quiet, dial it down. Don't Remind Them. No. My gayness was largely erased (by me, for starters) in the first decades of my career. It is my want, now, to center it in a way that cannot be missed by myself or anyone else. - W.M. 🏳️🌈
Με πληροφορίες από Deadline.
Ακολουθήστε το LiFO.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο LiFO.gr