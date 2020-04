View this post on Instagram

Princess Anne broke with royal tradition by choosing not to give her children Zara and Peter HRH titles when they were born, a peerage she would have been offered from the queen. “I think it was probably easier for them," she tells V.F. "And I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles.” At the link in bio, the Princess Royal discusses her public and private life, the differences between her generation and the younger royals, and a life lived in the Firm.