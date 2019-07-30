Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι αποκάλυψε πως με την σύζυγό του, Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, θέλει να αποκτήσει το πολύ μέχρι δυο παιδιά για να μην επιβαρύνουν περισσότερο τον πλανήτη.
Ο Δούκας του Σάσσεξ πήρε συνέντευξη από την δρ. Τζέιν Γκούντολ για το τεύχος Σεπτεμβρίου της βρετανικής Vogue, το οποίο guest editor είναι η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, όπου μεταξύ άλλων συζήτησαν για το μέλλον του πλανήτη, με τον πρίγκιπα Χάρι να αποκαλύπτει πως θέλει να κάνει μέχρι δυο παιδιά.
«Είμαστε το μοναδικό είδος στον πλανήτη που φαίνεται να νομίζει πως αυτό το μέρος ανήκει σε εμάς και μόνο εμάς», σχολίασε ο 34χρονος πρίγκιπας Χάρι, με την δρ. Τζέιν Γκούντολ να συμφωνεί πως οι άνθρωποι θα συνεχίσουν να εξαντλούν τις πηγές του πλανήτη αν δεν αλλάξει κάτι σύντομα.
Earlier this summer HRH The Duke of Sussex met with world renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall for an intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it. This special sit-down was requested by The Duchess of Sussex, who has long admired Dr. Goodall and wanted to feature her in the September issue of @BritishVogue, which HRH has guest edited. HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realising it. The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away - and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.” • Through @RootsandShoots the global youth service program @JaneGoodallInst founded in 1991, she has created and encouraged a global youth community to recognise the power of their individual strength – that each day you live, you can make a difference. Photos: ©️SussexRoyal / Chris Allerton #ForcesForChange
Η διάσημη πρωτευοντολόγος επισήμανε πως «τρομακτική κατάσταση» του κόσμου, έχει κάνει πιο ευαίσθητο τον Χάρι, από τότε που ήρθε στον κόσμο ο γιος του, Άρτσι, τον περασμένο Μάιο. «Είναι διαφορετικό πλέον, έτσι;», είπε η ίδια, με τον Χάρι να συμφωνεί μαζί της.
«Νομίζω, παραδόξως, λόγω των ανθρώπων που συνάντησα και των τόπων που είχα την τύχη να επισκεφτώ, πως πάντα ένιωθα μια σύνδεση και μια αγάπη για την φύση. Πλέον αναμφίβολα το βλέπω διαφορετικά. Αλλά ανέκαθεν ήθελα να το διασφαλίσω αυτό, ακόμη και πριν κάνω παιδιά...», είπε ο νεαρός πρίγκιπας. «Όχι πάρα πολλά!», σχολίασε γελώντας η Βρετανίδα επιστήμονας. «Δύο, το πολύ!», απάντησε ο Χάρι και πρόσθεσε: «Πάντα πίστευα πως αυτός ο τόπος είναι δανεικός. Και σίγουρα, όντας τόσο ευφυείς όσο είμαστε ή όσο εξελιχθήκαμε, θα έπρεπε να είμαστε σε θέση να αφήσουμε πίσω κάτι καλύτερο για την επόμενη γενιά».
A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive... 🐒 For more information on today’s special event on Roots & Shoots, please see previous post.
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries - the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images
Ακόμη και πριν γίνει πατέρας, ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι είχε πει ξανά πως δεν θέλει μεγάλη οικογένεια. Τον Ιούλιο του 2018, στην διάρκεια μια επίσκεψης τότε στην Ιρλανδία μαζί με την Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, είχε συναντήσει έναν 43χρονο πατέρα πέντε παιδιών, ο οποίος τον είχε ρωτήσει πότε σκοπεύει να κάνει δικά του. «Πέντε παιδιά; Είναι πάρα πολλά», είχε σχολιάσει τότε ο Χάρι.
Από την πλευρά της η δρ. Τζέιν Γκούντολ δεν φάνηκε να εξεπλάγη ιδιαίτερα που ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι δεν θέλει πολλά παιδιά. «Φυσικά και σε ενδιαφέρει [ο πλανήτης], όταν έχεις παιδί. Όταν φέρνεις ένα παιδί στον κόσμο, πρέπει να ανησυχήσεις για το μέλλον. Αν δεν φέρουμε την αλλαγή, δεν θα υπάρξει μέλλον. Τόσο απλό», είπε η Βρετανίδα επιστήμονας.
Με πληροφορίες από People