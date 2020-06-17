Καινούργια νοηματοδότηση έχει πάρει τις τελευταίες ημέρες πριν την ολοκλήρωσή της, στις 20 Ιουνίου, η έκθεση «Είμαστε Εδώ/Εδώ Είμαστε» στους δρόμους του Λος Άντζελες.
Τον πρώτο καιρό μετά τα εγκαίνιά της στις 16 του περασμένου Μαΐου, οι δρόμοι ήταν άδειοι από αυτοκίνητα λόγω του «λουκέτου». Τώρα, συχνά γεμίζουν με διαδηλωτές που διαμαρτύρονται για τον φόνο του George Floyd από αστυνόμο στη Μινεάπολη.
We are here. While the world turns inward more than any other point in our lifetimes, we are paradoxically more connected with each other than ever through the use of social media, digital technology, video conferencing, and telecommunication. But as the streets remain empty, the restaurants and coffee shops remain closed, and the houses of social engagement remain shuttered, we are rediscovering "real life" through our homes, our neighborhoods and ourselves. As the digital world feeds our need to connect through sight and sound, we are experiencing a severe disconnect from the other sensory functions of touch, taste, and smell, yearning for experiences that happen through tactility, sensation, randomness, and place, which are currently only possible in real life. Here we are. The artists in the exhibition have chosen unorthodox alternatives to a traditional gallery setting, using a wide variety of media interventions in neighborhood alleyways, yards, trees, bushes, on rocks, fences, telephone poles, and other publicly accessible areas, while honoring social distancing mandates. The works in We Are Here / Here We Are are ephemeral in nature: vulnerable to the elements and to those who might destroy or confiscate them.
Τα έργα που εκθέτει η γκαλερί Durden and Ray επιλέχθηκαν στη λογική της «έμφυτης επιθυμίας μας για σύνδεση μέσω της αίσθησης». Τα όσα συνέβησαν στη Μινεάπολη και στις διαδηλώσεις που ακολούθησαν αμφισβητούν αυτή την «έμφυτη επιθυμία» και τα έργα έχουν πλέον τη διάσταση ενός πικρά ειρωνικού σχολίου.
@durdenandray’s outdoor exhibition “We Are Here/ Here We Are” is on view until Saturday June 20. Our artists in residence @lucianaabait and @yvettegellis artworks, part of this exhibition, are on view right outside 18th Street Arts Center’s lime green building.⠀ ⠀ Read about artworks from this exhibition and check them out while they are still on view!⠀ ⠀ 🔗 (via @hyperallergic) in bio!⠀ ⠀ Works on view: ⠀✨✨✨⠀ ⠀⠀ Luciana Abait, Peaks, 2020, 50” x 70″ each (diptych), mixed media work printed on outdoor vinyl AND Yvette Gellis, Sacred Spaces, 2020, 120” x 120″ x 36″ (approximately), Polyurethane foam, wood, canvas, acrylic, oil⠀ ⠀⠀ #weareherehereweare #18thStreetArtsCenter #18athome #18thStreetAIR #VisitFromHome #ArtCanHelp #MuseumFromHome #artistinresidence #durdenandray #lucianaabait #yvettegellis #artinla #laart #laartist #laartists #contemporaryart #installationart #publicart #losangelesart
Στο «Para el Barrio (For the Neighborhood)», ο Andrew Phillip Cortes έχει πάρει ένα καρτοτηλέφωνο που δεν χρησιμοποιείται πια – έναν τρόπο επικοινωνίας που, σήμερα, είναι και δεν είναι σε χρήση – και το καλύπτει με ένα μωσαϊκό από γυαλί, καθρέφτη και χρώμα.
I have a love/hate relationship with the jacaranda tree. I love that you get to walk on a carpet of purple blossoms to view my art. My art piece is still up till the 20th of June. The jacaranda is still cascading blossoms. Come view both. 2913 E. 6th street, Long Beach, CA 90814 Walk or drive down the alley. Part of We are here/here we are produced by @durdenandray A hundred artists all over LA in multiple cities have artwork on view to the public. For more info visit durdenandray.com #weareherehereweare #codylusby #durdenandray #jacaranda #jacarandaandart #artandjacaranda #ihatejacarandas #ilovejacaradas
Η Jaklin Romine έχει ως φόντο την εντολή «Μένουμε Σπίτι» για να οπτικοποιήσει στο έργο της «ACCESS DENIED» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμΕΑ: χαρτογραφεί πολλές τοποθεσίες με έργα τέχνης στις οποίες δεν μπορεί να πάει διότι δεν έχει προβλεφθεί διευκόλυνση σε χρήστες αμαξίδιου όπως είναι η ίδια η Romine, και καλεί τους θεατές του έργου της να τις επισκεφθούν εκείνοι.
Στο «A Shrine to the Old West (Ένας Βωμός στην Παλιά Δύση)», οι Makenzie Goodman και Adam Stacey τοποθετούν το «αντικείμενο λατρείας», μια κορνιζαρισμένη φωτογραφία του Τζον Γουέιν, μέσα σε σκουπίδια. Ο Γουέιν, εμβληματική φιγούρα της αρρενωπότητας, της επέκτασης προς τη Δύση και του παλιού Χόλιγουντ είχε εκφράσει, σε εκείνη τη φημισμένη συνέντευξή του στο Playboy, το 1971, την υποστήριξή του στην ιδεολογία της λευκής ανωτερότητας.
Το έργο των δύο καλλιτεχνών ερωτά κατά πόσον, στην καρδιά και το μυαλό των Αμερικανών πολιτών, θυμόμαστε με νοσταλγία ή με καταδικαστική διάθεση τον Γουέιν και τις ιδεολογίες που αντιπροσώπευε.
My contribution to @durdenandray exhibition We Are Here/Here We Are. It’s an ambitious show across Los Angeles with close to 100 participating artists showing work in quasi-public spaces during the time of quarantine. Exhibition officially starts Sat May 16, but many artists have already installed their work. “From a Distance (Signposts) 2020 Tinted plaster on construction timbers Tallest 60” x 18” x 18” Installed at 627 Lorraine Blvd 90005 To experience the exhibition: go to @durdenandray and click on the link to Durden and Ray’s personalized Google Map, (LINK IN BIO) which displays the coordinates of each work, a photograph of the piece in-situ, as well as a brief description that provides some context. A small placard is available at each site and provides some information about each piece, as well as a QR code that links to the map with more information about the show and other works in the neighborhood . #durdenandray #weareherehereweare #joedavidsonart #art #sculpture #losangeles #losangelesart #artistrunspace #outdoorart #artinthetimeofcovid #alternativeartexhibit #losangelesartists #artinla #artcollector #contemporaryart #installationart #losangelesart #laartsdistrict
My piece “Essentials” (made of tp rolls, string) for Durden and Ray’s “We Are Here/ Here We Are” is installed. View anytime from now until June 20 (if it lasts!). Located on Lakewood Blvd in Long Beach near traffic circle area. I am #26 under installation on Map located at website here: http://www.durdenandray.com/the-exhibition-project @durdenandray #weareherehereweare #installationart #tp #laart #longbeachart #quarantineartclub
