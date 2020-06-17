Καινούργια νοηματοδότηση έχει πάρει τις τελευταίες ημέρες πριν την ολοκλήρωσή της, στις 20 Ιουνίου, η έκθεση «Είμαστε Εδώ/Εδώ Είμαστε» στους δρόμους του Λος Άντζελες.

Τον πρώτο καιρό μετά τα εγκαίνιά της στις 16 του περασμένου Μαΐου, οι δρόμοι ήταν άδειοι από αυτοκίνητα λόγω του «λουκέτου». Τώρα, συχνά γεμίζουν με διαδηλωτές που διαμαρτύρονται για τον φόνο του George Floyd από αστυνόμο στη Μινεάπολη.

Τα έργα που εκθέτει η γκαλερί Durden and Ray επιλέχθηκαν στη λογική της «έμφυτης επιθυμίας μας για σύνδεση μέσω της αίσθησης». Τα όσα συνέβησαν στη Μινεάπολη και στις διαδηλώσεις που ακολούθησαν αμφισβητούν αυτή την «έμφυτη επιθυμία» και τα έργα έχουν πλέον τη διάσταση ενός πικρά ειρωνικού σχολίου.

Στο «Para el Barrio (For the Neighborhood)», ο Andrew Phillip Cortes έχει πάρει ένα καρτοτηλέφωνο που δεν χρησιμοποιείται πια – έναν τρόπο επικοινωνίας που, σήμερα, είναι και δεν είναι σε χρήση – και το καλύπτει με ένα μωσαϊκό από γυαλί, καθρέφτη και χρώμα.

Η Jaklin Romine έχει ως φόντο την εντολή «Μένουμε Σπίτι» για να οπτικοποιήσει στο έργο της «ACCESS DENIED» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμΕΑ: χαρτογραφεί πολλές τοποθεσίες με έργα τέχνης στις οποίες δεν μπορεί να πάει διότι δεν έχει προβλεφθεί διευκόλυνση σε χρήστες αμαξίδιου όπως είναι η ίδια η Romine, και καλεί τους θεατές του έργου της να τις επισκεφθούν εκείνοι.

Στο «A Shrine to the Old West (Ένας Βωμός στην Παλιά Δύση)», οι Makenzie Goodman και Adam Stacey τοποθετούν το «αντικείμενο λατρείας», μια κορνιζαρισμένη φωτογραφία του Τζον Γουέιν, μέσα σε σκουπίδια. Ο Γουέιν, εμβληματική φιγούρα της αρρενωπότητας, της επέκτασης προς τη Δύση και του παλιού Χόλιγουντ είχε εκφράσει, σε εκείνη τη φημισμένη συνέντευξή του στο Playboy, το 1971, την υποστήριξή του στην ιδεολογία της λευκής ανωτερότητας.

Το έργο των δύο καλλιτεχνών ερωτά κατά πόσον, στην καρδιά και το μυαλό των Αμερικανών πολιτών, θυμόμαστε με νοσταλγία ή με καταδικαστική διάθεση τον Γουέιν και τις ιδεολογίες που αντιπροσώπευε.





