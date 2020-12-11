KAMIA ΕΚΠΛΗΞΗ δεν επιφύλασσαν οι λίστες με τα καλύτερα της χρονιάς για φέτος. Τα άλμπουμ που συζητήθηκαν περισσότερο στον μουσικό τύπο βρίσκονται στην κορυφή, με τα ονόματα των Fiona Apple, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift και Bob Dylan να αναδεικνύονται στους πρωταγωνιστές και αγαπημένους της κριτικής για το 2020, ενώ από το χιπ-χοπ, το άλμπουμ που πραγματικά ξεχώρισε με διαφορά ήταν το «Alfredo» των Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist. Λαμπρές εξαιρέσεις, όπως κάθε χρόνο, είναι η λίστα του Wire και του Quietus, αλλά δεν είναι κάτι που προκαλεί και μεγάλη εντύπωση.
The New Yorker
1. Etran de L'Aïr - No. 1
2. Adrianne Lenker - Songs & Instrumentals
3. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders
4. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
5. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
6. Jyoti, Mama - You Can Bet!
7. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
8. Fleet Foxes - Shore
9. Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist - Alfredo
10. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Consequence of Sound
1. Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters
2. Run The Jewels - RTJ4
3. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
4. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
5. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
6. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
7. Deftones - Ohms
8. Lady Gaga - Chromatica
9. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist – Alfredo
10. Pearl Jam – Gigaton
Complex
The Weeknd - After Hours
Lil Baby - My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist - Alfredo
Benny the Butcher - Burden of Proof
21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II'
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
Mac Miller - Circles
Westside Gunn - Pray for Paris
Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Vulture
1. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
2. Adrianne Lenker - Songs & Instrumentals
3. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
4. The Weeknd - After Hours
5. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
6. Mac Miller - Circles
7. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
8. Thundercat - It Is What It Is
9. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake / LUV vs. the World 2 και Gunna - Wunna
10. Roc Marciano - Mt. Marci
The New York Times
1. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension
2. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
3. Moses Sumney - Grae
4. Taylor Swift - Folklore
5. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
6. Lianne La Havas - Lianne La Havas
7. Burna Boy - Twice as Tall
8. Run the Jewels - RTJ4
9. Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet!
10. Autechre - SIGN
The Wire
Beatrice Dillon - Workaround
Moor Mother - Circuit City
Mourning [a] BLKstar - The Cycle
Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
Duma - Duma
Jeff Parker & the New Breed - Suite for Max Brown
Still House Plants - Fast Edit
Jennifer Walshe - A Late Anthology of Early Music Vol 1: Ancient to Renaissance
White Boy Srceam - Bakunawa
Carl Stone - Stolen Car
The Quietus
1. Hey Colossus - Dances/Curses
2. The Soft Pink Truth - Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?
3. Special Interest - The Passion Of
4. Lyra Pramuk - Fountain
5. UKAEA - Energy Is Forever
6. Duval Timothy - Help
7. Squarepusher - Be Up A Hello
8. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink
9. Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
10. Nazar - Guerilla
Pitchfork
Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
Moses Sumney - græ
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
Yves Tumor - Heaven to a Tortured Mind
Haim - Women in Music Pt. III
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
Rolling Stone
1) Taylor Swift - Folklore
2) Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters
3) Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
4) Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
5) Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
6) Run The Jewels - RTJ4
7) Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
8) Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
9) Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
10) Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Crack Magazine
1) Duval Timothy - Help
2) E.M.M.A – Indigo Dream
3) DJ Python – Mas Amable
4) Yves Tumor – Heaven To A Tortured Mind
5) Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
6) J Hus – Big Conspiracy
7) Duma - Duma
8) Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist - Alfredo
9) Charli XCX – How I'm Feeling Now
10) Phoebe Bridges - Punisher