Εικοσιδύο χρόνια μετά τον διάσημο περίπατο της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα σε ναρκοπέδιο της Αφρικής, ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι αποφάσισε να κάνει το ίδιο, συνεχίζοντας το έργο της μητέρας του για εξάλειψη των ναρκών.
Στην πέμπτη ημέρα της βασιλικής περιοδείας του στην Αφρική, ο 35χρονος πρίγκιπας επισκέφτηκε ένα ναρκοπέδιο στην κεντρική Ανγκόλα, όπου εξουδετέρωσε από απόσταση μια νάρκη και συναντήθηκε με μέλη της μη κερδοσκοπικής οργάνωσης HALO Trust, για να μάθει περισσότερα για το ζήτημα και πώς το έργο της βοηθά την τοπική κοινότητα.
Η σημερινή επίσκεψη του πρίγκιπα Χάρι θύμισε αναπόφευκτα σε όλους εκείνη της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα, που είχε περπατήσει το 1997 σε ένα ναρκοπέδιο γεμάτο προειδοποιητικές σημάνσεις στο Χουάμπο, φορώντας προστατευτική στολή και μάσκα, σε μια προσπάθεια να ευαισθητοποιήσει σχετικά με το θέμα των ναρκών.
Αργότερα σήμερα ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι θα επισκεφτεί το ακριβές σημείο όπου είχε περπατήσει τότε η μητέρα του και που πλέον έχει μετατραπεί σε μια άκρως ζωντανή κοινότητα, με κολέγια, σχολεία και μικρές επιχειρήσεις.
Στον λογαριασμό στο Instagram, που διατηρούν ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι με την Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, δημοσιεύτηκαν φωτογραφίες από την τότε επίσκεψη της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα μαζί με μια δήλωσή της από το 1997. «Αν καταφέρουμε να κατοχυρωθεί μια διεθνής απαγόρευση των ναρκών, αυτό σημαίνει, κοιτάζοντας μακροπρόθεσμα, πως ο κόσμος μπορεί να γίνει πιο ασφαλής για τα εγγόνια αυτής της γενιάς».
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
Στον λογαριασμό του βασιλικού ζεύγους, δημοσιεύτηκαν επίσης φωτογραφίες από την επίσκεψη του πρίγκιπα Χάρι. «Ο Δούκας του Σάσεξ νιώθει ταπεινοφροσύνη που επισκέπτεται ένα μέρος και μια κοινότητα τόσο ξεχωριστή για την μητέρα του, και που αναγνωρίζει την άκοπη προσπάθειά της να υπερασπιστεί όλα όσα την έκαναν να αισθάνεται πως πρέπει να αναδείξει, ακόμη και αν το ζήτημα δεν ήταν παγκοσμίως γνωστό», αναφέρεται στο μήνυμα.
