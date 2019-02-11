Τα 61α βραβεία Γκράμι απονεμήθηκαν την Κυριακή σε μια τελετή στην οποία κυριάρχησαν οι γυναίκες καλλιτέχνες με την παρουσία τους και τις ερμηνείες τους.
Η Kacey Musgraves κέρδισε το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς και η Cardi B έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα που κέρδισε το καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ.
Στην αρχή της τελετής, η φετινή οικοδέσποινα Alicia Keys αποκάλεσε «αδελφές» της τις Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama και Jennifer Lopez οι οποίες εμφανίστηκαν μαζί στη σκηνή και μίλησαν για τις γυναίκες και τη δύναμη τους στη μουσική.
Το "This America" του Childish Gambino κέρδισε τέσσερα βραβεία και το "Shallow" της Gaga από την ταινία "A Star Is Born" κέρδισε δύο.
«Η μουσική ήταν πάντα το μοναδικό μέρος που όλοι μπορούμε να αισθανόμαστε πραγματικά ελεύθεροι», δήλωσε η Gaga καθώς παραλάμβανε το βραβείο της, υπενθυμίζοντας πως όταν πρωτοεμφανίστηκε την αποκαλούσαν «παράξενη».
H Lady Gaga κέρδισε συνολικά τρία βραβεία: best pop performance, best pop duet για το Shallow, Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Οι νικητές της βραδιάς σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:
Record of the Year
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
Album of the Year
"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year
"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Pop Vocal Album
"Sweetener" — Ariana Grande
Best Rock Performance
"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
Best Rock Song
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album
"From the Fires" — Greta Van Fleet
Best Alternative Music Album
"Colors" — Beck
Best R&B Performance
"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Urban Contemporary Album
"Everything Is Love" — The Carters
Best R&B Album
"H.E.R." — H.E.R.
Best Rap Performance
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake and "Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album
"Invasion of Privacy" — Cardi B
Best Country Solo Performance
"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Album
"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
"Emanon" — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Latin Pop Album
"Sincera" — Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
"Aztlán" — Zoé
Best Americana Album
"By the Way, I Forgive You" — Brandi Carlile
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
Best Comedy Album
"Equanimity & the Bird Revelation" — Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
"The Band's Visit" — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel
Best Instrumental Composition
"Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)" — Terence Blanchard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Stars and Stripes Forever" — John Daversa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Spiderman Theme" — Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers
Best Recording Package
"Masseduction" — Willo Perron, art director
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
"Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic" — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors
Best Album Notes
"Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris" — David Evans, album notes writer
Best Historical Album
"Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris" — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
"Colors" — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
Best Remixed Recording
"Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)" — Alex Crossan, remixer
Best Immersive Audio Album
"Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition" — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
"Steve Gadd Band" — Steve Gadd
Band Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
"Hiding Place" — Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
"Look Up Child" — Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album
"Unexpected" — Jason Crabb
Best World Music Album
"Freedom" — Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
"The Greatest Showman" — Hugh Jackman (and Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Greg Wells, compilation producers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
"Black Panther" — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best New Age Album
"Opium Moon" — Opium Moon
Best American Roots Performance
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
Best Bluegrass Album
"The Travelin' Mccourys" — The Travelin' Mccourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
"The Blues Is Alive and Well" — Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album
"Please Don't Be Dead" — Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
"All Ashore" — Punch Brothers
Best Children's Album
"All the Sounds" — Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
"Faith - A Journey for All" — Jimmy Carter
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
"¡México Por Siempre!" — Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
"Anniversary" — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best Regional Roots Music Album
"No 'Ane'i" — Kalani Pe'a
Best Music Film
"Quincy" — Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupré Pesmen, video producer
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Tequila" — Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"My Way" — Willie Nelson
Best Engineered Album, Classical
"Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11" — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
"Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11" — Andris Nelsons, conductor
Best Opera Recording
"Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
Best Choral Performance
"Mcloskey: Zealot Canticles" — Donald Nally, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Anderson, Laurie: Landfall" — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Kernis: Violin Concerto" — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
"Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'india & Landi" — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
"Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'spiritualist'; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush" — Joann Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Kernis: Violin Concerto" — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer
Best Dance Recording
"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
"Woman Worldwide" — Justice
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soloist. Track from: "American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom"
Best Jazz Vocal Album
"The Window" — Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
"American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom" — John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album
"Back to the Sunset" — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges and
"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon Mcfarlane, songwriters
Best Metal Performance
"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire